Carson Peters, Ben Marshall and Eric Marshall harmonize during their performance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in 2022. Peters is a Piney Flats native who has performed across the country but still returns frequently to Northeast Tennessee.
Where: State Street Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia
Downtown Bristol’s biggest festival is back with country, folk, blues, and rock performers along with artists from many other genres. Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will feature headliners Nickel Creek, Margo Price, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, 49 Winchester, along with the lineup of more than 90 artists. For tickets or more info, go to www.bristolrhythm.com.
9/11 stair climb at BMS
What: Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
When: On-site registration at 7 a.m., opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. and the climb at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Where: Bristol Motor Speedway, 151 Speedway Boulevard, Bristol, Tennessee
What: Black Jacket Symphony presents “Saturday Night Fever”
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8
Where: ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, 1328 W State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, Tennessee
It might be on Friday, but The Black Jacket Symphony will present the tunes of Saturday Night Fever at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts. The symphony takes a select group of musicians to perform beloved albums. Past performances include “Back In Black” by ACDC, “Rumors” by Fleetwood Mac many more. For more info go to www.blackjacketsymphony.com.
Graveyard Tales at Rocky Mount
What: Graveyard Tales
When: Children’s concert at 2 p.m. for ages 5 and up, followed by the adult show at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9
Where: Rocky Mount, 200 Hyder Hill Road, Piney Flats, Tennessee
If you’re ready for the spookiness of fall, Rocky Mount and the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild has you covered with Graveyard Tales. Creepy stories are set for Rocky Mount Sept. 9. For tickets or more information, call (423) 524-9104 or go to www.rockymountmuseum.com.
Washington County, Virginia Fair
What: Washington County Fair
When: Sept. 11-16
Where: Washington County Fairground, 17046 Fairground Drive, Abingdon, Virginia
The Washington County Fair in Abingdon, Virginia is back Sept. 11-16. Entertainment includes Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, Ashley McBride, Blackhawk, Kameron Marlowe, Conner Smith and Kylie Morgan and Dillon Carmichael. The fair will also feature a tractor pull, livestock shows, carnival games and rides and even a greased pig scramble. For more info, go to www.washcofair.com.
