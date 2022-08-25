Five Mile Mountain Band

Five Mile Mountain Band will return to the Carter Fold this weekend.

 CARTER FAMILY FOLD

HILTONS — Five Mile Mountain Road is ready to lure flatfooters to the floor at the Carter Family Fold.

Carter Family Fold sign on building

The Carter Family Fold is located at 3449 A P Carter Highway, Hiltons, VA 24258.

The band will bring its bluegrass and old time music to the Carter Fold stage on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

