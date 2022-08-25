HILTONS — Five Mile Mountain Road is ready to lure flatfooters to the floor at the Carter Family Fold.
The band will bring its bluegrass and old time music to the Carter Fold stage on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m.
Five Mile Mountain Road is a Franklin County, Virginia-based band with an emphasis on music fit for dancing, according to the release from the Carter Fold.
“Five Mile Mountain Road can hold their own with the best bands that ever graced the Carter Fold stage,” a press release from the Carter Fold states. “They play with such enthusiasm and energy that you won’t be able to resist hitting the dance floor — if you can keep up with them.”
The band was named after one of Franklin County’s signature rural byways and has been featured on the Virginia TV show “Song of the Mountains,” and at venues such as the Blueridge Music Center, Ferrum College and the Floyd Country Store among others. Five Mile Mountain Road has performed several times at the Fold, the release said, and several of the members have played the Fold previously with groups like Karl Shiflett and Big Country.
Billy Hurt serves as the front man of the group and plays the fiddle while Seth Boyd (banjo and guitar), Brennen Ernst (guitar and banjo), and Caleb Erikson (upright bass) round out the group.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.
