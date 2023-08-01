BRISTOL — On Friday, Aug. 4, from 6-9 p.m., downtown will be filled with car enthusiasts as Antique Automobile Club of America - Appalachian Region hosts another Hot Bristol Night on State Street.
In addition to the car show, Believe in Bristol will be hosting a nine hole mini golf challenge from 6-8 p.m. in collaboration with local retailers, restaurants and bars.
Gates open for car show entrants at 4 p.m. with a $20 per vehicle fee. Car show entrants must enter from Goode Street and will not be able to exit until 9 p.m. No trailers or tents will be allowed, due to parking restraints. For more information, call Jamey Rector at (423) 383-2322.
For the mini golf challenge, participants get to play nine holes in any order they wish, and receive a scorecard and pencil at their first stop. There will be a left handed, a right handed and child size putter at each hole.
Participants will turn in their scorecard when they are finished putting for a chance to win a downtown prize pack, including gift certificates and other items donated by downtown businesses.
Mini golf hosts will be:
● Machiavelli's | 8 Fifth Street, Bristol, TN
● HollerHouse | 509 State Street, Bristol, VA
● Wisemans Western | 519 State Street, Bristol, VA
● The Local Merchants | 610 State Street, Bristol, TN
● State Street Brewing | 801 State Street, Bristol, VA
● Cascade Draft House | 828 State Street, Bristol, TN
First Friday fun doesn’t stop with the car show and mini golf; several retail businesses will be open late for after-hours shopping. As with the previous First Friday events, participants are invited to stroll around Historic Downtown Bristol, stopping and enjoying all that our downtown has to offer. Keep a lookout for opportunities to support small businesses along your First Friday stroll.
This event is free to the public, though there is a suggested one-time donation of $2 to play mini golf, with the proceeds supporting the work of the Believe in Bristol and Historic Downtown Bristol, TN/VA.