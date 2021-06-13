KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park is treading new ground next week, hosting its first-ever Jeep Fest celebration.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 and is hosted by Leadership Kingsport as one of its community impact projects.
“With Bays Mountain celebrating 50 years this year, we wanted to help with the celebration by creating events for everyone to enjoy,” said Vanessa Bennett, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce executive director of operations and talent development and Leadership Kingsport coordinator.
“We’re excited to bring this iconic sport utility vehicle to Bays Mountain,” Bennett said.
CATEGORIES OF JEEPS
Jeep owners can register their vehicle to showcase at the park and compete in five categories for prizes. Only 50 spaces are available, so be sure to grab your spot before they run out. The award categories are:
• Vintage: 1986 and older Jeep, Willys, Jeepster or military Jeep
• Stock: 1987 to present Jeeps with no modifications, factory Jeep wheels are required, and tires must be of a stock size available for the vehicle from the factory.
• Modified: Unlimited modifications, but must be street legal and have a Jeep body.
• People’s Choice and Best In Show.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
All Jeep enthusiasts are invited to check out the vehicles on display and vote on the People’s Choice award. Electric 94.9 will be broadcasting live from the mountain.
Registered Jeeps begin placements at 9 a.m. Please note that this event is limited to the common area, and no vehicles of any kind are permitted on Bays Mountain Park trails.
Judging begins at 3 p.m., and awards will be announced at 4. The cost to register your vehicle for Jeep Fest is $50. You must preregister your Jeep online via Eventbrite.com.
For more information about Bays Mountain Park, visit baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.