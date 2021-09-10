KINGSPORT — Glen Bruce Park has been updated with a new story.
The Kingsport Public Library has installed a new StoryWalk book throughout the park, similar to ones done in May and in the fall of 2020. Glen Bruce Park is located at 414 Broad St., in downtown Kingsport, adjacent to the library.
A StoryWalk is a system created for outdoor spaces with numbered stations that contain laminated pages from children’s books. It’s goal is to encourage reading and outdoor activity for families in an interactive format.
The new title is “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt. But why did the crayons quit? Sounds like a trip to the park is in order to find out.
The StoryWalk tells the story in 20 laminated panels beginning near the front door of the library, stretching down the path beside the building and weaving its way by the gazebo and through Glen Bruce Park.
Each display contains a page of a picture book along with questions or activities for families to enjoy together. The last panel includes three options for the next Storywalk along with a QR code for you to scan and submit your vote.
Participants are encouraged to share photos via social media and tag the Kingsport Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The library plans to change the stories quarterly, with new books announced on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary/.
Anne Ferguson created the StoryWalk concept, and it was launched in 2007 at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Vermont. StoryWalks can be found in all 50 states and internationally.