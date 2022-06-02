HILTONS — Carson Peters doesn’t always receive tea with honey at his shows when he’s on the brink of losing his voice, but when he does, it's kindly hand-delivered by Rita Forrester, the granddaughter of Sara and A.P. Carter — but only at what feels like a hometown show at the Carter Family Fold.
“The last time we played there, we recorded all day before the show and I lost my voice,” Peters told the Times News. “She went to her house and got me some hot tea and honey and lemon. She is just the sweetest lady in the world.”
On Saturday, Peters, along with his bluegrass band, Iron Mountain, will return to the Carter Fold for a special night of old time bluegrass music. But first, the show will start with a celebration of Forrester’s 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award.
Forrester was honored for continuing her family’s music tradition through her work at the historic music venue, the Carter Family Fold. According to the press release from the Fold, Forrester will receive the Outstanding Virginian Award on Saturday, surrounded by “a host of musicians” and guests to celebrate the honor.
“Rita deserves every award they give her,” Peters said. “She is the sweetest lady that we ever get to work with. We love Rita to death.”
That’s not all Peters will celebrate this weekend.
The fiddle player and vocalist fresh from NBC’s music competition show, “The Voice,” is set to release a new single with Texas singer-songwriter and fellow "Voice" alum, Clint Sherman, on June 10.
“He called me a few months back and said he wanted some fiddle done on it and wanted me to sing on it as well,” Peters said. “When I heard the track they had on it, it was an immediate 'yes' for me.”
Peters met Sherman on the 21st season of “The Voice” after making it through multiple rounds of auditions and flying to Los Angeles and performing the classic country, Don Williams tune “Tulsa Time” for his blind audition, warranting a chair turn from John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Peters then found himself on Team Blake along with Sherman, who teamed up with the East Tennessee fiddler for the show’s battle rounds.
“That was by far the most fun I had on the show,” Peters said of his battle round performance with Sherman. “We hit it off from the get-go. We struck a really good friendship up and found that we work pretty well together.”
The song, “Happy to Drive” was written by Sherman prior to his stint on “The Voice” and features Peters on the fiddle and vocals. The song also includes Milo Deering (steel guitar player who toured with the Eagles and LeAnn Rimes), Jerry Matheny (long-time lead guitar player for LeAnn Rimes), and Ashley Howell (background vocalist on William Clark Green’s early studio albums).
“It has a slightly different feel from Nashville Country and stuff that’s hot there right now,” Peters said. “It's just a super happy song, hence the title. It’s got that Texas Country feel to it.”
Following the single release, Peters and Sherman will head out on a mini-tour, roadshow, stopping at shows set for country singer Blake Shelton’s music-steeped bar and restaurant, Ole Red, in Gatlinburg June 28 and in Nashville June 29.
Peters made it through multiple weeks of "The Voice" until he was sent home in a knockout round singing “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait against contestant Lana Scott, who sang “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift.
But his appearance on the show wasn’t the start of his career, which already included a Grand Ole Opry debut, an appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno and a performance with bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs, among other highlights.
Nor was his stint on “The Voice” the end of his career.
Peters recently graduated from Elizabethton High School and is preparing to head out on the roadshow tour, finish up an Iron Mountain album and start an upcoming “country project” Peters said he is eyeing for later in the year.
“These are exciting times,” Peters said. “I’m never bored, that’s for sure.”
Despite the tumultuous schedule, Peters aims to focus purely on pursuing music at the moment — with a Carter Fold show strewn throughout the calendar every chance he gets.
“We have a really big fan base in Southwest Virginia as well as Northeast Tennessee,” Peters said. “Anywhere near there is super fun to play — especially at the Carter Fold with the history behind it. The crowds are always great. We love to see the people dancing. It’s always entertaining for us.
"It absolutely feels like a hometown show.”
Carter Family Fold shows are held each Saturday night through November. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information or for a complete show schedule, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org/.
For more info on Carson Peters, go to https://www.carsonandironmt.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/carsonandironmt.