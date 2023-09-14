A portrait Elaine McMillion Sheldon for a Torchbearer Magazine article

A portrait Elaine McMillion Sheldon for a Torchbearer Magazine article on March 23, 2021. Photo by Steven Bridges/University of Tennessee

Elaine McMillion Sheldon is an Academy Award-nominated and Emmy and Peabody-winning documentary filmmaker that will present a screening of her latest film, “King Coal,” at the 41st annual Appalachian Literary Festival at Emory & Henry College on September 19-20.

 Contributed

EMORY, Va. – An Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker whose work has examined the future of rural America will be the featured guest of the 41st Emory & Henry College Appalachian Literary Festival, held on Sept. 19-20 on the Emory campus.

Elaine McMillion Sheldon will present a screening of her latest film, “King Coal,” beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the Kennedy-Reedy Theatre of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts. She has described King Coal as “part documentary, part fable” that is a “complicated and bittersweet love letter to this place…that draws upon the lives of us living here today.”





