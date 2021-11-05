KINGSPORT — In just a few weeks, LampLight Theatre hopes to spread a little Christmas cheer throughout the community, while raising money for a good cause at the same time.
LampLight Theatre is hosting its seventh annual Festival of Trees event at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center Nov. 14-27.
Businesses and individuals throughout the area have already begun signing up to donate fully decorated items such as Christmas trees, wreaths, swags, centerpieces, gingerbread houses, and topiaries to be put on exhibit and up for bid.
The proceeds from the auction will benefit Hope and Love Outreach — a program for local “at-risk” and underprivileged students.
HALO provides free services throughout the year for these students including Christmas gifts for them and their siblings, along with a Christmas dinner box for their family, a week of summer camp in the Smoky Mountains, and backpacks and school supplies for back-to-school.
The public is invited to attend and bid on the items through a planned silent auction. Items will have a “Purchase Now” price, so people can immediately purchase them and bring them home, or they can bid in the silent auction. If you win in the silent auction, you can pick up your prize between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 28.
You’ll also be able to vote on your favorite holiday tree/decoration, which will create some friendly competition among participants. A variety of themed trees and décor will line the halls of the convention center and create a magical wonderland to begin the holiday season.
If you would like to participate in this fundraiser by donating and decorating a tree or other Christmas item, you’re asked to contact Nonna Arrants at (423) 343-1766.