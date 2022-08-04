HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold is accustomed to hosting renowned old-time, bluegrass and country bands each weekend in Hiltons. But this weekend, the historic music venue will host a slew of bands as part of the 48th Annual Carter Family Memorial Festival.

The event

people at carter fold cabin

People are shown arriving at the Fold to enjoy an evening of music and maybe a little dancing. The Annual Carter Family Memorial Festival is held each year to honor the famed Bristol Sessions that took place from July 25 through Aug. 5, 1927.
Carter Family band photo ap, sara, maybell

The Carter Family — Sara, Maybelle and A.P. — is known for its revolutionary 1927 Bristol Sessions, recordings that helped form country music and shape music as a whole.
Rita Forrester with award vertical

Rita Forrester, the granddaughter of A.P. and Sara Carter, was named the Outstanding Virginian for 2022 for her work to preserve her family's music legacy through her continued efforts at the Carter Family Fold.

Hogslop String Band 2022 (copy)

The Hogslop String Band will bring its old-time music infused with new era energy to the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons.
The Crooked Road Ramblers

The Crooked Road Ramblers will perform at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
White Top Mountain Band 2022

The White Top Mountain Band will perform Saturday in Hiltons.
Ronnie Williams

Ronnie Williams will perform Carter Family songs at the festival on Saturday.
Carter Family Fold sign on building

Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. For more information go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.

