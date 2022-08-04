HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold is accustomed to hosting renowned old-time, bluegrass and country bands each weekend in Hiltons. But this weekend, the historic music venue will host a slew of bands as part of the 48th Annual Carter Family Memorial Festival.
The event
The festival will be held on Saturday with music starting at 3 p.m. The lineup includes Ronnie Williams and Friends, the Crooked Road Ramblers, Whitetop Mountain Band and the Hogslop String Band.
“While recording technology allows people to listen to our traditional music even from thousands of miles away,” a release from the Carter Fold states, “there is absolutely nothing like being right there — in the shadow of Clinch Mountain — to sing along and dance to these songs with others who love this music. This is one of the reasons why, after 48 years, the Carter Family Fold and its Memorial Music Festival has remained one of the most beloved institutions in all of music.”
Gates open at noon, and guests will be allowed to tour the Carter Family Museum, visit the original A.P. Carter Birthplace log cabin and enjoy music at the Pickin’ Tent, the release said. Limited outside food vendors and crafts will be on the grounds. Visitors may buy chances to win a homemade quilt to be given away after 7 p.m. You do not have to be present to win.
Tickets are available at the gate only. All seats are festival seating. Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for children (ages 6-11) and kids under 6 get in free.
The ‘hillbilly music’ history
The festival is about more than just music, though. It also marks a milestone in country music and commercial music as a whole.
The festival is held each year to honor the famed Bristol Sessions that took place from July 25 through Aug. 5, 1927. Those recordings by the Victor Talking Machine Company featured Appalachian artists who served as country music pioneers, including the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and more. The sessions helped spark what is referred to as the “big bang” of country music and made Bristol the Birthplace of Country Music. This year marks the 95th anniversary of the legendary recordings.
“No one could have been more surprised than the Carters when a 78 (revolutions per minute) record from the Bristol recordings was released by Victor several months later,” the release said. “Just as they changed the face of American music, their lives — and the lives of their descendants — would be forever changed as well.”
The Carter Family Band, made up of A.P., Sara and Maybelle Carter, made the trek from Scott County to Bristol after Ralph Peer’s goal to record “hillbilly music” in Bristol appeared in a local paper.
What would take around 30 minutes today to get from Scott County to Bristol took the family band the better part of a day, the release said. According to the release, the weather was extremely hot, Maybelle was eight months pregnant, Sara was nursing baby Joe, and the car — a Packard borrowed from Ezra (A.P.’s younger brother and Maybelle’s husband) — was packed full of instruments and family members. The release said they spent two nights with A.P. & Ezra’s sister, Virgie, fixed three flat tires, and then made the long journey back to Maces Springs to return to their everyday lives as mountain folk.
“A.P., Sara and Maybelle were well on their way to making music history,” the release said, “unbeknownst to them.”
Today, Rita Forrester, who is Sara and A.P.’s granddaughter, serves as the executive director of the Carter Family Fold. Her mother, Janette Carter, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country, folk and gospel music alive for future generations. Forrester, her mother and their family accomplished the task through the Carter Family Fold.
The music
Hogslop String Band (9:30-11 p.m.)
The Nashville-based band is rooted in old-time string band music, and, according to the band’s website, blends “country, psych and astounding stamina for an energetic performance.” The Hogslop String band has shared stages with the likes of the Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Del McCoury and more.
The band got its start as a pickup square dance band in the summer of 2009 and has since won a slew of string band contests throughout the South and performed across the country. The band includes Kevin Martin on the fiddle and vocals, Gabriel Kelley on guitar and vocals, Daniel Binkley on banjo and vocals, and Casey “Pickle” McBride on the washtub bass and vocals.
Crooked Road Ramblers (8:45-9:15 p.m.)
The Crooked Road Ramblers are an old-time band from Southwest Virginia. The band prides itself on country, bluegrass and instrumental dance music, according to the band’s website. The group has performed across the region at venues such as the Fold, Houstonfest, the Albert Hash Memorial Festival, and the Wayne Henderson Festival. According to the band’s website, the Crooked Road Ramblers have won first place in the old-time band category at the Ashe County, Alleghany County, Laurel Bloomery, and Fries and Union Grove fiddlers conventions in addition to being named the old-time instrumental group of the year at the 2014 Blue Ridge Acoustic Uprising.
Whitetop Mountain Band (8-8:30 p.m.)
The Whitetop, Virginia, band is a family-based group that originated in the ’40s. According to a press release from the Carter Fold, the band’s shows are “high energy and unlike any other show you have ever seen. There’s everything from fiddle and banjo instrumentals to powerful solos and harmony vocals on blues, classic country, honky tonk, traditional bluegrass numbers, old-time ballads, originals, four-part mountain gospel songs — and some flatfoot dancing.”
The group has performed throughout the U.S. at concerts, competitions, colleges and festivals such as the Carter Family Festival, the World’s Fair, Floydfest, Merlefest and many others. The group has also toured in England, Wales, Ireland and Australia.
Ronnie Williams & Friends (7:15-7:45 p.m.)
Williams has been playing since 1975. One of his best memories is playing for Sara and Maybelle Carter at the Fold in 1976. According to the release, he remembers playing “Gold Watch and Chain” and “Black Mountain Rag” for “Mommy and Maybelle” at Janette’s request.
Williams plays a Gibson guitar similar to Maybelle Carter’s, and the autoharp and is a vocalist. According to the release, he’s been a friend of the Carter Family for years — covering three generations.
The venue
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.