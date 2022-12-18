ENTER-MOVIE-ROUNDUP-CHRISTMAS-2-GET

James Stewart, as George Bailey, hugs actor Karolyn Grimes, who plays his daughter Zuzu, in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’

 Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS

Everyone has a favorite Christmas movie, and Times News staffers are no exception. We polled newsroom staff on their favorite holiday movie (yes “Die Hard” counts) and got these responses...

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video