Everyone has a favorite Christmas movie, and Times News staffers are no exception. We polled newsroom staff on their favorite holiday movie (yes “Die Hard” counts) and got these responses...
‘Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence’
It was a gloomy movie — even less of a “Christmas movie” than “Die Hard” — but it goes beyond religion and straight to the spiritual matter of goodwill toward all. No matter what one’s religious beliefs may be, this movie deals with guilt, atonement, suffering and, ultimately, how we forgive one another for our sins.
— Mike Still, Southwest Virginia reporter
‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’
The reason? Cousin Eddie.
— Rob Walters, managing editor
‘A Christmas Story’
It’s just a good, wholesome movie that has some quotable lines and lovable characters. Still one of my favorite scenes in any movie is when Flick got his tongue stuck to the frozen lamppost. I laugh every single time.
— Tanner Cook, sportswriter
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
It’s just a great story about someone who finds there is more to life than ambition. Plus, it has Jimmy Stewart. He promises to lasso the moon and, in the end, we find out that “every time a bell rings an angel gets their wings.”
— Cliff Hightower, Kingsport and Sullivan County reporter
‘Miracle on 34th Street’
Choosing a favorite Christmas movie is like trying to decide between your favorite holiday desserts: There are too many to choose from and they all have their merits. So, the best I can offer up is a categorized collection of family favorites. My favorite Christmas classic, the original “Miracle on 34th Street.” My favorite TV movie, the 1966 “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with Boris Karloff. And from the modern era, though “A Christmas Story Christmas” really hit home this year, the holidays just wouldn’t be complete without watching Kevin McCallister defend his family’s house from dimwit thieves in “Home Alone.” Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!
— Carmen Musick, associate editor
‘A Christmas Carol’
I love the Christmas season and most of the movies that come with it. If I had to narrow it to one, my favorite would be “A Christmas Carol.” I’ve watched many versions, including the Disney cartoon version. I like them all, but my favorite is the one starring the amazing George C. Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge.
Charles Dickens was a genius and managed to capture so many emotions when he wrote “A Christmas Carol.” Most of the movie versions of Dickens’ book try to stay true to the basic message he delivered. Any movie that makes you cry both tears of joy and tears of sadness is worth the watch.
— Kevin Mays, sportswriter
‘A Christmas Story’
There are so many. My list includes “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Miracle on 34th Street,” old school, and in the modern era “A Christmas Story,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Santa Claus.”
In the pre-1950s category, my winner is a tie between the first two. In the modern era, I’d have to pick “A Christmas Story.” You just can’t go wrong. With the background of the sights of sounds of a post-World War II American Christmas, really just the post-war era altogether, we have a boy getting his tongue stuck to a flagpole, Christmas dinner at a Chinese restaurant, the fishnet stocking leg lamp and the Red Ryder BB gun.
So “A Christmas Story” is my overall top choice.
Bonus: My two favorite television Christmas presentations are “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” with the “I Love Lucy” Christmas episode and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” Christmas episode runners- up.
— Rick Wagner, education reporter
‘Christmas with the Kranks’
My favorite is “Christmas with the Kranks.” It’s a lighthearted family comedy that brings a smile to my face each time I watch it. The story serves as a good reminder that even if everything seems to be going wrong in the moment, things usually turn out for the best in the end.
— Holly Viers, digital content editor