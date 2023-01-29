BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2023 Farm Expo, a family-friendly event celebrating local farmers’ work, will be held next weekend.
The two-day event, sponsored by Six Rivers Media and Kubota, will provide fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Six Rivers Media CEO Allen Rau said the event is important because “farmers are integral to the community.”
“At the Farm Expo, we take pride in the farmers in our community,” said SRM Events Director Hayley Potter. “Although we don’t always realize it, almost everything we touch has an element that has been sourced from a farm. The farming industry and farmers should be celebrated since they play a pivotal role in society. What better way to support them than by attending a fun-filled day for the whole family?”
Kubota will award the Farmer of the Year with a $500 check and a jacket. Additionally, this year Kubota will recognize a Junior Farmer of the Year.
Farm Expo will feature live musical performances from artists like Ashton Davison and Donnie and the Dry Heavers, as well as dance performances from the Tennessee Hoedowners.
In addition to entertainment, the event will feature a hog-calling contest with prizes from Pratt’s BBQ, a child’s tractor pull on Sunday, and a children’s area. The kid’s corner will include a petting zoo, face-painting and storytime with Bays Mountain.
The event will also feature numerous vendors, chainsaw demonstrations, and Clydesdale horses.
Another important aspect of the Farm Expo will be the teaching stage which will present a snake workshop from Bays Mountain, cooking demonstrations, knitting demonstrations, and more.
Farm Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Adult tickets are $10, and children 12 and under get in free.
For more information, visit farmexpotn.com/.
