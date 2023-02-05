BRISTOL — The first day of the 2023 Farm Expo drew large crowds to celebrate local farming and enjoy the many different activities available.
The annual event is sponsored by Kubota and Six Rivers Media and was held at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kubota General Manager Dorothy Tipton said the event is a great way to show off the company’s products and celebrate farmers.
Six Rivers Media Vice President of Marketing Hayley Potter said that it is important to celebrate farmers because they make up a large percentage of the Tri-Cities community.
The Farm Expo offered many different activities and attractions, including live chainsaw art, live music, cooking and knitting classes at the teaching stage, a petting zoo, Clydesdale horses, and face painting.
“The title itself kind of insinuates that it’s only for farmers, but we make sure that there’s something for everybody in the family,” Potter said. “I think it’s important to grasp this culture and enjoy what this area has to offer, but we have something for everybody here at the Farm Expo.”
Brooke and John Painter of Church Hill said they brought their sons to see the petting zoo, and John noted that events like Farm Expo show people how much farmers do in our community.
Cole and Lindsey Tipton from Limestone said they also came for the animals.
Leon Mullins, a farmer in Wise, said he came to see the farm equipment.
Another fun aspect of the event was the hog calling contest, which featured three children’s divisions and one adult category.
The children were given a medal along with a Pratt’s BBQ gift certificate. The adults received cash prizes in the amount of $100 for first, $75 for second, and $50 for third.
Debby Lalloo, who placed third in the adult category, said it was a fun experience. She did the contest with her daughter and her grandchildren, who placed in their respective divisions.
In addition to activities and attractions, Farm Expo featured vendors offering an array of products including food, clothing, plants, leather, and soap.
Lillian Murray, the owner of Lillian’s Leather, said she learned the art of leatherwork from her grandmother when she was a child.
“I’ve always liked the way it feels underneath my fingers and the smell of leather,” Murray said.
She also noted that events like Farm Expo give people an opportunity to learn about new small businesses.
“There are people out here that consumers don’t know exist, so this is a big opportunity for people like me to get my name out there and network with other people.”
Christopher Moore with Rebel Hollow Farms said he came out to have fun and show off his products. He said events like Farm Expo expose community members to local vendors.
“It helps people find more local stuff,” Moore said. “You don’t have to buy so much from the big brands when you know where your local people are, and this is a good way to find your locals.”
John Luker, the owner of Virginia Milling, said Farm Expo and similar events help people learn “how to live off the farm sustainable lifestyle.”
A major part of the event is recognizing the farmer of the year. For Farm Expo 2023, the organizers decided to add an award for junior farmer of the year.
Tipton said the idea came from her daughter after last year’s event to encourage more young people to get involved with farming.
Potter said in a region with such a rich farming tradition, it is important to pass down those traditions to the younger generation.
The junior farmer of the year was selected from nominations provided by local high schools, and the winner received a $500 check from Kubota. The winner was 16-year-old Weston Squibb.
The winner of the Farmer of the Year award received a Kubota jacket and a $500 check from Kubota.
This year’s winner iparticipates in many community-based programs and serves on some committees. He is active in the local FFA and his church. He has owned cattle his entire life and started his own herd at the age of 14.
He operates 290 acres at Ward Farms in Jonesborough. The 2023 farmer of the year award was presented to Eugene Ward.
“Winning this award is outstanding,” Ward said. “I didn’t expect it.”
Ward said that recognizing local farmers at events like Farm Expo is a good way to show people what farming actually is and how your food is produced.
Farm Expo will open for its second day at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, while kids 12 and under get in free.