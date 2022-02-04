BRISTOL — You don't have to be a farmer to enjoy Farm Expo '22 this weekend. And if you think you make a mean chili or the best pie around, you still have time to step up and enter contests for each. Ditto callin' hogs.
"It does, of course, focus on farming. On the whole, it's a family event for all to enjoy," said Diana Meredith as she and others worked to set up for the event Thursday inside Bristol Motor Speedway's South Building. "Children will enjoy the petting zoo and other activities whether they live on a farm on in the city. Adults will enjoy the cooking demonstrations no matter where they live. It's two days of family fun and you can't beat the price of $5 admission for adults and free admission for children under age 12."
Farm Expo ’22 will be open Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5-6. Parking is available beginning steps away from the venue entrance.
The annual event features farming exhibitions and vendors, activities and contests, live music and more to create a fun-filled weekend for the whole family.
Farmers and non-farmers alike can browse and shop the hall filled with tractors and trucks and farm, garden and outdoor equipment. Attendees will find food items, gifts, crafts, and special shopping for the ladies in the Country Fair and Ladies’ Market area.
Outside the main hall, master chainsaw carver Kris Connors will demonstrate his craft throughout the weekend.
One of the hallmarks of Farm Expo is the opportunity to learn more about farming and gardening, and the ability to visit with agricultural experts at the event. Agricultural extension agents from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, master gardeners, and other agricultural experts will be on hand to share their knowledge.
Seminars presented on the Teaching Stage over the course of the weekend will cover a variety of topics, such as Raised Bed Gardening and How to Start a Major Landscape Project.
Atlas Culinary Concepts will provide cooking demonstrations featuring local products, such as biscuits with local honey.
Live music and dancing will abound on the Main Stage featuring some of the area’s best cloggers, bluegrass, country, and gospel performers.
Other main stage events during the weekend include a charity auction, Pratt's Hog-Callin’ Contest for both kids and adults, a Little Kids’ Tractor Pull for kids ages 7–10, and the announcement of the Farm Expo ’22 Farmer of the Year.
Winners of the Tri-Cities Best Chili and Tri-Cities Best Pie Contests will be announced, respectively, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Entries in the best chili and best pie contests are limited to 24 each, but as of Thursday spaces remained available. The deadline to register is 1 p.m. on Saturday.
To enter your chili or you pie, send an email to jamieventstn@gmail.com with the following information: name, email address, and contact phone number, with the name of the contest you are entering in the subject field of the email, i.e. TRI-CITIES BEST CHILI or TRI-CITIES BEST PIE. You will be officially registered when you receive a confirmation email from jamieventstn@gmail.com with complete contest information.
Special fun for the kids will include a stop at the Little Farmers’ Station for face-painting ($1) and coloring. The first 500 kids 12 and younger in attendance will receive a free Farm Expo cup and lemonade. All kids are encouraged to dress like a farmer or cowboy. The whole family will enjoy a stop at the Farm Expo Selfie Booth, for a free fun souvenir to take home.
“If you’re looking for an inexpensive place to take the family for some great family fun, Farm Expo is the place to be,” said Jamie Jackson, event coordinator. “Beyond that, visiting Farm Expo is a great way to support our farming community and local economy.”
Farm Expo ’22 is presented by Kubota of Kingsport and hosted by Six Rivers Media, publisher of the Kingsport Times News, Johnson City Press, Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, Erwin Record and the Mountain City Tomahawk.