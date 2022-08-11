HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold’s weekend performance will be a family affair — and one that comes with its own music history, at that.
The McLain Family Band are International Bluegrass Music Association Distinguished Achievement Award recipients that have performed throughout the world for 50 years. According to a press release from the Carter Fold, The McLain Family Band is one of two bands that have performed at the Carter Family Carter Fold since shows began in 1974.
Now, the band will return to the Carter Fold stage on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons.
Raymond K. McLain formed the Kentucky band in 1968 with his son Raymond and daughters Ruth and Alice, the release said. Between 1968 and 1990, the group performed in all 50 states and in 62 countries during 14 international concert tours, and some as musical ambassadors of the U.S. Department of State, according to the release.
The McLain Family Band has also played at the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Lincoln Center and the Carter Fold. The release also stated the band has been featured at thousands of festivals and concerts and performed as soloists in more than 230 appearances with orchestras.
For 11 years, The McLain Family Band hosted The McLain Family Band Festival which was featured on NPR’s Folk Festival USA and produced by Kentucky Educational TV for national distribution, the release said. Other television appearances include NBC’s Today Show, the CBS Morning News, Good Morning America, the Pearl Bailey ETV Special, the BBC, TNN’s Nashville Now and the Johnny Cash Christmas Special.
The core touring band includes Raymond McLain, Ruth McLain, Alice and Al White and Daxson Lewis, the release said, with occasional guest appearances from Nancy Ann Wartman and Michael and Jennifer McLain.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with helping give birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information go online to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.
