HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold’s weekend performance will be a family affair — and one that comes with its own music history, at that.

The McLain Family Band are International Bluegrass Music Association Distinguished Achievement Award recipients that have performed throughout the world for 50 years. According to a press release from the Carter Fold, The McLain Family Band is one of two bands that have performed at the Carter Family Carter Fold since shows began in 1974.

