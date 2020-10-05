KINGSPORT — Weekends at the Park is still going strong at Warriors Path State Park.
The program kicked off Aug. 21 and coincides with the park’s other new nature program, called Hands-On Nature Education for Youth (H.O.N.E.Y.). Together, the two programs have kept nature discovery going into the fall.
Social distancing, limited numbers
To keep all participants healthy and safe, park staff will enforce social distancing and limit the number of participants in each activity. For more details or to preregister for an event, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Below is the schedule of events for the second and third weekends in October.
Friday, Oct. 9
6 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real, live, feathered hunter! See “whoo” is waiting for you at the Open Air Chapel or at the main bathhouse if it’s raining.
8 p.m. — Night Sounds: Nature is full of sounds when the sun goes down. Enjoy a short slide show about the creatures who “talk” in the night. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or pool entrance if it’s raining.
Saturday, Oct. 10
9:30 a.m. — Ridgetop Hike: Come hike the high places. Enjoy great views across the forests and fields. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Be sure to wear good hiking footwear. Please preregister.
6 p.m. — Turtle Talk: Come and meet some of our shelled reptilian friends. Get “up close and personal” with turtles. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or main bathhouse if it is raining.
8:30 p.m. — Campfire Riddles: What a great combination: a dark night, a bright fire and some traditional riddles. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the campground. If it is raining, we’ll have an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Sunday, Oct. 11
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Friday, Oct. 16
6 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real, live, feathered hunter! See “whoo” is waiting for you at the Open Air Chapel or at the main bathhouse if it’s raining.
8 p.m. — Tennessee Tales: Share some local, traditional tall tales. Enjoy new insights into our region’s history. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining.
Saturday, Oct. 17
9 a.m. — Hike Darwin’s Revenge: Come spend several hours in one of the wildest parts of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes, comfortable clothes and bring some drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Please preregister, if possible.
11 a.m. — Life under Logs: Every corner of this earth is a home — and rotten logs are some of the best. Help “dig into” this unique habitat. Meet at the main bathhouse and be ready to get your hands dirty. Please preregister, if possible.
Sunday, Oct. 18
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.