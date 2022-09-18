BRISTOL, Va. — “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.”
Tennessee Three guitarist Luther Perkins follows with the first licks of “Folsom Prison Blues.” Cheers immediately erupt as Cash sings of a place where “time keeps dragging on.”
So goes the opening of “Johnny Cash At Folsom Prison.” The album was recorded live in front of about 300 inmates at Folsom State Prison in Folsom, California, on Saturday, Jan. 3, 1968, Cash’s adoring public quickly snapped it up upon its release from Columbia Records on May 6, 1968.
Country singer Marty Stuart once said of the record that “if you want the definition of American country music, American rock ’n’ roll, whatever Americana music is, here it is. If I had to take one record to heaven with me, it would be that one right there.”
On display now through Oct. 20 at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum is “1968: A Folsom Redemption.” The special exhibit chronicling Cash’s visit to Folsom features four walls of photographs taken during the period, greeting visitors to the museum’s special exhibits gallery.
“I love the story it’s telling,” said Rene Rodgers, head curator of the BCM Museum in Bristol, Virginia. “It’s an important moment in time.”
Consider the time. The Vietnam War raged. America’s counterculture was in full bloom as demonstrators against the war amped up protests from border to border. A hotly contested presidential election was afoot. Assassinations of civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King Jr. and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy were but three and five months away, respectively.
Plus, Cash needed a hit. He had not scored either a No. 1 country single or a newly recorded No. 1 album in five years.
“My obituary will probably say in the first sentence that I went to Folsom with Johnny Cash,” said Gene Beley, a journalist who attended and reported on the singer’s visit to and recording at Folsom in 1968.
Beley will speak at the BCM Museum on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. He and photographer Dan Poush covered Cash’s Folsom visit on an invitation from Cash’s friend, the Rev. Floyd Gressett. The pastor, who ministered to inmates, helped arrange the two shows.
Cash and his band, the Tennessee Three, went over the songs at Hotel El Rancho on Friday, Jan. 12, 1968. They performed two full shows at Folsom on the following morning. Cash’s wife, June, as well as his father, Ray Cash, were there. So were a number of gun-toting prison guards as two audiences of about 300 inmates each attended.
Beley witnessed it all.
“I was sitting right with the prisoners in the front row,” Beley, 82, said by phone from his home in Stockton, California. “I had never been in a prison before. I looked around and was amazed at how many of them had baby faces, looked like your neighbor right next door.”
Several photographs in the exhibit depict prisoners at Cash’s historic shows. They’re mere feet away from the country star known as the Man in Black.
“This is the first exhibit I got to help set up,” said Julia Underkoffler, collections specialist at the BCM Museum. “I think it’s one of the coolest exhibitions you can see. You’ll learn a lot about Johnny Cash.”
Last Thursday afternoon, Rodgers led a group of high school kids through the exhibit. At intervals, she played audio clips from Cash’s Folsom album.
“You’re going to hear the sounds of prison,” Rodgers said of the live album. “But not all of the songs are about being in prison. They show that he empathized.”
Sixteen songs comprise “Johnny Cash At Folsom Prison.” It opens with his own “Folsom Prison Blues” and closes with Glen Sherley’s “Greystone Chapel.” Sherley, an inmate at Folsom, sat near the stage.
In the unedited recording of the album, Cash introduced the song by saying, “This next song was written by a man right here in Folsom Prison, and last night was the first time I’ve ever sung this song.”
“The night before the concert, we were sitting around in the motel room with John, waiting for the band to arrive,” Beley said. “Rev. Gressett said, ‘John, I promised this man that you would listen to this tape recording.’ John said, ‘Does anyone have a tape player?’ I had one.”
The tape contained Sherley’s “Greystone Chapel.”
“John said, ‘I want to write down the lyrics. I want to record this song,’ ” Beley said. “One of my favorite memories of the show was when Johnny Cash told Glen Sherley he was going to do his song. Glen jumped out of his seat, and I thought his eyes were going to pop out.”
Check the lyrics.
“There’s a Greystone chapel here at Folsom, a house of worship in this den of sin,” Cash sang as the inmates of Folsom cheered. “You wouldn’t think that God had a place here at Folsom, but he saved the souls of many lost men.”
The song and show provided beams of light for the inmates within the harrowing and darkened walls of the prison. Cash resonated with the inmates and the record-buying public then. Cash touches the hearts, souls and minds of folks today.
“When I think of outlaw country music, Johnny Cash is the first man that comes to mind,” said Myrissa Pierce, assistant museum manager of the BCM Museum. “I grew up on Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, music of that time period.”
Cash casts a long shadow. One that extends throughout the museum’s exhibit, Cash’s presence looms large from the photos on the walls to the feelings left during and well beyond a visit to the exhibit.
“John was a global entity. It was a global thing,” Stuart said to me in 2018. “He was absolutely the most fearless performer I’ve ever known.”