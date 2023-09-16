People in the Tri-Cities and the Appalachian Highlands have grown up with Kingsport’s Exchange Place, and especially with its seasonal celebrations. And now, one of the oldest fairs of its kind in our region will be entering its second half-century as Exchange Place Living History Farm holds its Fall Folk Arts Festival for the 51st time.

A joyous celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest season, the festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24, from noon until 5 pm. Admission is $5, with those under 12 admitted free. As always, proceeds go toward the care of the farm’s animals and the continued restoration and preservation of the site, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you