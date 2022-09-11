Autumn is generally the most picturesque of seasons, but this year the color gold will be predominant at Exchange Place as Kingsport’s living history farm holds its 50th Fall Folk Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon until 5 p.m.

This celebration of pioneer arts and crafts, and the harvest season, will feature artisans demonstrating and selling a wide variety of traditional folk arts, along with autumn plants, produce and unique seasonal items.

