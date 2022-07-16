KINGSPORT — East Tennessee State University’s very own Bluegrass Pride Band performed at a luncheon for the first official day of Fun Fest.
The group has played in seven foreign countries and at “noteworthy venues” such as the Smithsonian National Folklife Festival, NATO Headquarters in Brussels, and the Kennedy Center.
On Friday, the band performed in the gazebo at Glen Bruce Park.
Four members of the band were present for the concert. The quartet was composed of a fiddle, bass, guitar, and banjo.
Fun Fest attendees stationed themselves on blankets and chairs across the park to listen to the traditional Appalachian music.
The American roots tunes had people tapping their feet and clapping their hands along to the beat. An occasional “Woo-hoo!” was shouted too.
Jayne Reeves and friend Anne Johnson sat with their dog, Sophie, as they absorbed the musical performance.
Jayne had attended all prior Friday lunchtime concerts in Kingsport.
“They’re just fun,” Reeves and Johnson said in agreement when asked what drew them to the event.
Mom and daughter duo, Shae and Stacie, were also in attendance. Natives of Las Vegas, they wanted to find things to do when they moved to Kingsport. They discovered the Friday afternoon concerts and have been to every one since.
“I didn’t know ETSU had a bluegrass band and they’re just awesome,” Shae said. She added that she is sad the concerts are coming to an end.
Food trucks including Fork in the Road Concessions & Catering and Dip’s Ice Cream were on hand to provide refreshments.
Earlier on Friday, a Fun Fest breakfast energized attendees for the day’s activities.
Fun Fest Chairman Jeff Fleming, alongside others, spoke while patrons enjoyed a full spread.