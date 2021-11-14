“Men on Boats” will make its regional premiere this month as the Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University kicks off its 2021-22 season.
Written by Jaclyn Backhaus, the comedy will be performed Nov. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Bert C. Bach Theatre in the Martin Center for the Arts.
It will be the first show presented in the new Bach Theatre. Tickets are $5 for students, faculty and staff (with ID) and $10 for general admission. In accordance with ETSU policy, face coverings will be required.
Set in the Grand Canyon, “Men on Boats” recreates the infamous 1869 expedition in which 10 explorers who, as part of the Powell Geographic Expedition led by John Wesley Powell, set out to chart the course of the Colorado and Green rivers through the “Big Canyon.”
Much of “Men on Boats” is based on true accounts of the expedition constructed from Powell’s journals. The show contains strong language. And while the show’s title suggests otherwise, the entire cast consists of women and non-binary actors, which is a requirement by the playwright for any production that is performed.
The ETSU cast will feature Emily Austin, Tatijhana Campbell, Tarrin Chambers, Hana Goss, Samantha Grimmett, Elaina Harbin, Sarah Hill, Kyla Jernigan, Kailey Kyle, Chaney Phillips, Kylie Royce-Adams, Hannah Smith, Savannah Spangler, Billie Williams and Rebekah Williams.
ETSU faculty member Cara Harker is directing “Men on Boats.” The creative and design team includes Emma-Rae Carson (stage manager), Jonathon Taylor (scenic designer), Zach Olsen (technical director), Melissa Shafer (lighting and sound designer), Sarah Slagle (costume designer), Beth Skinner (costume shop supervisor) and Caroline Daniels (assistant lighting designer). The production crew includes Kyle (assistant stage manager), Abigail Arnett and Ian Shockley (deck crew), Olivia Knowling and Luke Tompson (wardrobe crew), Kallie Jenkins (light board operator) and Seth Buckles (sound board operator).
“Men on Boats” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. Playwrights Horizons, Inc., and Clubbed Thumb produced “Men on Boats” in New York City in 2016. The show was initially developed and produced by Clubbed Thumb in 2015.
A live streaming of “Men on Boats” will be available during the Nov. 19 performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the streaming performance, are $7.95 for students, faculty and staff, and $13.95 for general admission.
Learn more about “Men on Boats” at https://www.etsu.edu/cas/theatre/upcoming-production.php. To purchase tickets for any performance, visit etsu.edu/cas/theatre/boxofficetab.php or call 423-439-2787.