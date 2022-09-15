The East Tennessee State University Bluegrass Pride Band, Layla Cantafio, Lydia Hamby, Will Potts, Will Hart, Justin Alexander and Lizzie Cahalan, are shown at a previous show. The group will be at the Carter Family Fold on Saturday.
HILTONS — You might want to bring your dancing shoes and some East Tennessee State University blue and gold as the ETSU Pride Band returns to the historic Carter Family Fold this weekend.
The band will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the venue’s concert season that runs through November.
The band is made up of award-winning student performers and is one of the 25-plus bands born from the Bluegrass, Old Time and Roots Music Studies program at ETSU. The ETSU Pride Band has performed in seven foreign countries and noteworthy venues including the Smithsonian National Folklife Festival, NATO Headquarters in Brussels and the Kennedy Center. The band frequently performs at bluegrass festivals across the country.
The ETSU Pride Band is directed by Dan Boner, on the fiddle and vocals; Steven Ivey on fiddle; Lydia Hamby on mandolin; Will Potts on bass; Will Hart on lead guitar; Gabriel Hebert on banjo; and Lizzie Cahalin on rhythm guitar and vocals.
The Bluegrass, Old Time, and Roots Music Studies program at ETSU is the oldest established program of its kind at any four-year institution, a news release said. The program was founded in 1982 by Jack Tottle and offers a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bluegrass, Old Time and Roots music studies with concentrations in Bluegrass Music Profession, Old Time Music, Audio Production and Scottish and Irish Music as well as undergraduate minors. The Johnson City-based university is also located in the heart of Appalachian music history, near the Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol and the Carter Family Fold. This fall the ETSU program will hold a special 40th anniversary celebration.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to carterfamilyfold.org.