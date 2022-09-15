ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band 2020 Spring group

The East Tennessee State University Bluegrass Pride Band, Layla Cantafio, Lydia Hamby, Will Potts, Will Hart, Justin Alexander and Lizzie Cahalan, are shown at a previous show. The group will be at the Carter Family Fold on Saturday.

 CARTER FAMILY FOLD

HILTONS — You might want to bring your dancing shoes and some East Tennessee State University blue and gold as the ETSU Pride Band returns to the historic Carter Family Fold this weekend.

The band will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the venue’s concert season that runs through November.

