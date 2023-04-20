BLOUNTVILLE — If you want to hear some bluegrass singing with banjo, guitar, fiddle and mandolin playing, head to Northeast State Community College on Monday.
The Live from Northeast State music series wraps up its spring programming by welcoming the bluegrass bands from the Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University.
Northeast State welcomes these bands to play at the Sound and Lighting Lab of the Technical Education Complex (TEC) at 7 p.m., on the main campus in Blountville.
Established in 1982, the ETSU program ignited renewed excitement about the region's rich musical heritage. Student band members often include students from the region, but also from across the United States and foreign countries as well. The bands perform at festivals across the Southeast.
The program’s alumni have won Grammy awards and honors from the International Bluegrass Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, and the Country Music Association.
The program’s award-winning alumni include Adam Steffey, Amythyst Kiah, Kenny Chesney, Becky Buller and Hunter Berry, among others.
The Live from Northeast State performances are produced during the fall and spring semesters by Entertainment Technology students as a capstone project. All performances start at 7 p.m., in the Sound and Lighting Lab of the TEC building.
For more information about the concert and the Entertainment Technology program at Northeast State, email tec@northeaststate.edu.