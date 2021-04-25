KINGSPORT — Adventure and learning come together every day at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and this summer, your child can spend a week learning and exploring in nature thanks to the park’s summer day camp program.
Registration is now open for rising first- through sixth-graders. Each week-long day camp session is filled with outdoor, nature-oriented activities that give your child hands-on learning experiences.
Day camp hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the safety of all campers and counselors, the park has limited enrollment to 20 children per week and masks are strongly recommended for all campers.
AGES AND SESSIONS
Students entering first, second and third grades this fall:
• May 31–June 4
• June 14–18
• June 28–July 2
• July 12–16
• July 19–23
Students entering fourth, fifth and sixth grades this fall:
• June 7–11
• June 21–25
• July 5–9
Additional INFORMATION
Campers should bring a bag lunch with a drink each day and wear appropriate clothing. Parents or guardians should plan to stay on the first morning for a short orientation about the week’s activities and expectations. Transportation to and from camp is the guardian’s responsibility.
Tuition is $60 per child. A current Family Membership with the park is required to register your child or grandchild for day camp. Family Memberships are $50 and give your family an entire year of free entry into the park for one vehicle and up to six free passes per program (planetarium shows, barge rides and nature programs) every time you visit the park.
To register your child for day camp, pick up an application in the Nature Center or download one from baysmountain.com. A separate application must be filled out for each child returned with payment. You can turn in your application at the Nature Center or by mailing it to the address at the bottom of the form. Make checks payable to the Bays Mountain Park Association. Refunds will be given up to two weeks before the session. After that, refunds will be given only if the slot can be filled.
HIRING OF COUNSELORS
Bays Mountain Park is also hiring junior and senior counselors for summer day camp. High school seniors or college students studying natural history or related fields, or with experience working with children, can learn more about these full-time paid positions at baysmountain.com. Apply by May 7.