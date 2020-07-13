KINGSPORT — Another week of Summer in the Park events is coming up at Warriors Path State Park.
The award-winning series of activities will begin its eighth week on Tuesday, with a variety of free events for the whole family. To view the complete schedule or to preregister for some of the activities, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Below is a rundown of some of the activities taking place this week.
Tuesday, July 149:30 a.m. — Wake Up Lake Shore: It’s wake-up time on the Lake Shore Trail! Meet at the main bathhouse for a refreshing morning stroll. Please preregister.
2 p.m. — Meet the Snakes: They’re not the fearsome creatures you’ve been led to believe. Come out and learn the facts about these interesting and helpful animals. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.
9 p.m. — Plants and Pollinators: Enjoy a slide-illustrated talk on native wildflowers and the “busy bugs” who help them thrive. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. If it’s raining, meet at the pool entrance.
Wednesday, July 158:30 a.m. — Hike the Darwin’s Revenge Trail: Come spend several hours in one of the most beautiful and wildest parts of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes, comfortable clothes and bring some drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Please preregister.
2 p.m. — Junior Rangers: Wildlife Shelters: Help the park become a better home for wildlife. You’ll make our land a fine habitat and begin to earn your Junior Ranger badge. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.
8:30 p.m. — Cherokee Campfire Tales: Meet at the campfire circle and enjoy the stories told by the first travelers along the Warriors’ Path. In case of rain, there will be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Thursday, July 169:30 a.m. — Devil’s Backbone Hike: Come hike to the high places and get some new views of park land. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll caravan to the start of an invigorating hike. Be sure to wear good hiking footwear. Please preregister.
10:30 a.m. — Micro-Parks: Here’s your chance to plan and share your own nature park. Bring your best park managing skills to the Open Air Chapel or to the main bathhouse if it is raining.
6 p.m. — Birds of Prey: Meet a real, live feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. A Wildlife Ambassador will be at the Open Air Chapel to introduce the “feathered guest.” In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.
Friday, July 179:30 a.m. — Fall Creek Loop Trail: Enjoy beautiful vistas of the summer fields and search for signs of the unique habitats in the open country. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll caravan to the start of a two-hour hike. Please preregister.
10:30 a.m. — Nature Journal: Come create your own little “nature diary.” Your homemade book will be a perfect way to remember all your nature fun in the park. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or the main bathhouse if it is raining.
2 p.m. — Leaf Prints: “Ordinary” leaves come in such extraordinary shapes and textures. We can capture these patterns with ink and paper. Come make a leaf souvenir at the main bathhouse.
Saturday, July 189 a.m. — Sinking Waters Ridge Hike: Explore succession — the changing face of nature — on the first loop of the Sinking Waters Trail. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll caravan to the start of the trail. Please preregister.
12:30 p.m. — Cornhusk Dolls: The early settlers along the Warriors’ Path couldn’t afford to waste anything; even old cornhusks could become a toy! Meet at the Open Air Chapel to try this old-timey craft. If it’s raining, meet at the main bathhouse.
9 p.m. — Night Hike to Fall Creek: It’s a whole different world out there at night! Discover the peace and the excitement of a night in the forests and fields near Fall Creek. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store. We’ll caravan to the park back country. Please preregister.
Sunday, July 199 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel,or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.