KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Public Library is hosting free lunchtime concerts in Glen Bruce Park on four Fridays in July.
The first such concert will take place at noon Friday with a performance by the East Tennessee Cello Choir.
The choir is a community service-based ensemble led by Georgia Sinko and made up of local cellists ranging from students to professionals.
Since 2013, the East Tennessee Cello Choir has performed public concerts several times a year as well as performing for local churches and assisted-living facilities.
“We do free, public concerts three or four times a year. A holiday concert, a Celtic one, a summer concert and in the fall we do a Halloween concert and we all dress up,” Sinko said. “We have a great mix of songs, some classical, pop, movie songs, jazz and Celtic. Just a huge mix.”
So if you’re in the downtown area around lunchtime on Friday, bring a lawn chair, grab some lunch and settle in to enjoy the music. The Fuego Taquito food truck will be on hand and the performance will last about an hour.
Upcoming concerts will feature the Blue Mountain Ramblers on July 9, the Trombone Trio on July 23, and Beth Snapp on July 30.
Food trucks will also be available on July 9 (Lettuce Wrap U) and July 23 (Baked and Loaded).
“Music is a wonderful form of storytelling, so the library wanted to offer a free fun event to allow people to enjoy a variety of local talented musicians and their music during their lunch hour in Glen Bruce Park,” said Karen Cassell, senior librarian at Kingsport Public Library. “Featuring highly accomplished local musicians, our free concerts offer something for every taste.”
The concerts are sponsored by the Kingsport Public Library and the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library. For more information, visit kingsportlibrary.org or call (423) 224-2539.