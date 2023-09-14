HILTONS, Va. — The legacy of the Carter Family isn’t lost on the members of the Empty Bottle String Band, especially when they take to the Carter Family Fold stage. In fact, Stephanie Duckworth, who plays bass for the band, says it’s an honor each and every time.
“It definitely feels special,” Duckworth said during a previous interview. “I feel very honored when I’ve been able to perform on the Carter Fold stage. We play a lot of Carter Family tunes. We really love and respect their music and want to keep it alive. To be on that stage is one of the highlights for any old-time band.”
The Empty Bottle String Band will perform at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Carter Fold, located at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia.
The band specializes in playing toe-tapping, highly danceable traditional Appalachian music and is known for upbeat fiddle tunes and feel-good music. The group played at the Carter Fold in the spring for the first time in several years and after a bit of a hiatus.
The Empty Bottle String Band formed after meeting through East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass and Old-Time Music program and performing at local farmers markets around 10 years ago. Since then, the group has performed throughout the country.
Tyler Hughes plays the banjo and vocals for the band. He also serves as the executive director of the Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. Duckworth plays the bass and offers vocals and Kristal MacMorran plays guitar and also provides vocals for the group.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry. Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work at the venue. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. A select number of tickets are available online and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.
