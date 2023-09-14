Empty Bottle Stringband

Tyler Hughes, Kristal MacMorran and Stephanie Duckworth make up the Empty Bottle String Band.

 CONTRIBUTED/EMPTY BOTTLE STRING BAND

HILTONS, Va. — The legacy of the Carter Family isn’t lost on the members of the Empty Bottle String Band, especially when they take to the Carter Family Fold stage. In fact, Stephanie Duckworth, who plays bass for the band, says it’s an honor each and every time.

“It definitely feels special,” Duckworth said during a previous interview. “I feel very honored when I’ve been able to perform on the Carter Fold stage. We play a lot of Carter Family tunes. We really love and respect their music and want to keep it alive. To be on that stage is one of the highlights for any old-time band.”



