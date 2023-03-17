EMORY, Va. — Regional and national best-selling authors Adriana Trigiani and Barbara Kingsolver will appear Tuesday, March 21, at a pre-event for the Virginia Festival of the Book.

A news release said that area high school students and teachers, Emory & Henry students and members of the community will be treated to a special morning on campus as New York Times best-selling author, Adriana Trigiani, interviews Barbara Kingsolver about her latest book Demon Copperhead. Trigiani grew up in Wise County, and one of her books, Big Stone Gap, was made into a movie of the same name.

Enjoy an evening with author Barbara Kingsolver

Author Barbara Kingsolver read from and answered questions about her 2018 novel, “Unsheltered,” during d December 2018 free community event.
Unity Reed HS TOP Zoom with Adri

Author Adriana Trigiani, a Big Stone Gap native who co-founded The Origin Project, participates in a TOP Zoom session with Unity Reed High School.

