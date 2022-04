Kingsport Parks and Recreation will host an Easter egg rolling event at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center, 301 Louis St., on Saturday. The seventh annual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include egg rolling in the field, a small egg hunt, and games and cookies with the Easter Bunny. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (423) 224-2489 or email Renee Ensor at reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov.