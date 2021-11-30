KINGSPORT — Regional rockabilly musician, radio personality, businessman and music promoter Eddie Skelton died on Thanksgiving.
But he leaves behind a local legacy of music and an international following.
Skelton, who was 89, performed for about seven decades, releasing his last album earlier this year and performing in Sweden in 2019.
He also brought Chuck Berry to the Tri-Cities as a promoter and was one of three promoters who got Elvis Presley to perform at the Civic Auditorium on Sept. 22, 1955, before Elvis reached his height of fame, according to friend and local photographer Earl Carter.
Skelton’s memorial service is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Pleasant View Baptist Church off Eastman Road in Kingsport. Skelton served in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II, Carter said, and his wife died in January 2019, according to a Kingsport Times News article from that year.
SKELTON GREW UP IN GOSHEN VALLEY
Edsel Garnia Skelton was born on April 15, 1932, near Church Hill in the Goshen Valley community, according to biographical information from Lon Sayler in “Big Lon’s Crateful Dig” and Carter, a former Kingsport Times News photographer.
“Eddie got into the music business by applying for a DJ (disc jockey) position on WPEO, a radio station in Peoria, Illinois,” according to the biography.
“After a quick phone interview, he was offered the job. In 1952 this Tennessee country boy packed up and moved to Illinois, he wasn’t sure exactly what a DJ did but it paid decent money and he wanted an opportunity in music.
“Within a few weeks the show he was hired to be on quickly became a hit and the station manager changed the show format to feature this new personality. The manager asked Edsel to change his name to something easy for the listeners to remember and The Eddie Skelton Show was born.”
In Peoria, he formed Eddie Skelton and the Sundown Valley Boys, who played at a local club named Sunset Gardens four nights a week.
“By 1954 he was back in East Tennessee fronting the Eddie Skelton Band performing live on local radio station WJHL in Johnson City, Tennessee and continuing his DJ show ‘Country Junction’ first on WMCH in Church Hill and later WKIN in Kingsport,” according to the biography.
MUSEUM PAYS HOMAGE TO SKELTON
A shadow box exhibit on Skelton is in the new Surgoinsville Area Archives and Museum in the basement of the library there.
“I’ve known him professionally since I was a little boy,” said former Surgoinsville Mayor and Odds and Ends rock band member Johnny Greer, who helped get the museum started and these days plays more bluegrass than rock.
Skelton performed at school dances and other events in Surgoinsville, said Greer, who visited Skelton at his Kingsport home in the spring to collect things for the shadow box.
“I played a little bit with him when I was up there. But I never played music with him professionally,” Greer said.
Eddie released 13 records from 1957 to 1970, eight as Eddie Skelton or Eddie Skelton And The Rhythmtones and five as a duo with younger brother Ron as The Skelton Brothers.
Eddie recorded for Nashville labels Starday, Dixie, Bragg, Music Arts, Great, Music Town and Chart.
“Let Me Be With You Forever” reached No. 48 on the country charts, according to the bio. The Times News article from 2019 said his U.S. Billboard Top 100 charts included “My Heart Gets Lonely” (1957), “Keep It Swinging” (1958), and his best-charting single, “Let Me Be With You Forever” (1957), which peaked at No. 46.
The bio says his catalog goes from rockabilly to pure country to Duane Eddy-style guitar instrumentals to California country rock. He wrote songs for country stars like Ray Price (“Let Your Heart Decide”) and Sonny James (“Never Completely”), the bio states.
The Skelton Brothers performed five times on The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Eddie Skelton produced two successful regional music variety television shows that were on the air for more than 11 years, “The Eddie Skelton Show” on WJHL-TV and a similar show on WCYB-TV.
“He used his music earnings to go to college, founded both Skelton’s Music in downtown Kingsport and a successful financial services business,” the bio states.
CHUCK BERRY SLEPT HERE
Late rocker Chuck Berry, who was Black, was a regular guest at the Skelton home in the Church Hill area when he performed in the area, which a 2019 Times News article and Carter attributed to the segregation in place at the time.
Carter said that after Berry performed in Bristol, a local drive-in wouldn’t let him eat on the property so the two literally ate dinner on the curb. Skelton also promoted another Black artist, Ray Charles, when he came to the area.
Skelton’s brother, Ron Skelton, passed away in 2013, but music also ran in other parts of the family. His late nephew, Rick Skelton, was a guitarist and a member of Southern rock band Doc Holliday in the 1980s, appearing on all the band’s studio albums and singles.
SKELTON’S MUSIC HOT IN SWEDEN
“Skelton’s most recent performance was in Stockholm, Sweden, where he was the headliner of a New Year’s Eve show in 2019,” the bio says of an 80-minute performance he did.
“He was supposed to go back last year to Sweden and Spain,” Carter said. “But then COVID-19 hit and he didn’t go.”
Carter said Skelton became unable to perform anymore about the time his love songs CD was released this year.
His last release is a collection of him performing some of his favorite love songs and new compositions he wrote.
“I don’t know why these (old) songs caught on in Sweden,” Skelton told the Times News in 2019.
“Somehow they got hold of the records, and some of the artists over there have recorded them. A lady over there has recorded ‘My Heart Gets Lonely’ and it sounds beautiful. I’m not getting any royalties out of it, and I doubt if I will, but there have been several of them record some of the songs that I recorded years ago.
“I don’t know why they’re catching on over there after all these years.”
