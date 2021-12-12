“Seven may be the lucky number, but Eastside’s one-act team is working to prove that eight is theirs.” Those were freshman Kyleigh Harmon’s words when the Dramatic Spartans advanced to state.
Turns out, she wasn’t wrong.
At 5:55 p.m. on Dec. 4 in Charlottesville, the Dramatic Spartans performed to the best of their ability, hoping it would be enough to claim an eighth state championship in a row. Later that evening, they learned their hard work was more than enough to snag another title.
Eastside amassed 297 points to outperform second-place Franklin (286) and third-place Lebanon (271) high schools en route to its eighth consecutive VHSL 1A State Theatre championship.
This year, Eastside had the opportunity to present a play never before seen in their circuit. Titled “A Monster Calls,” the story finds Conor O’Malley, played by Malik Jallow (who also provided vocal work for the Monster), reeling from the impending death of his mother, played by senior Tayler Banks. In the process of coping, his psyche invents a monster, played by senior Caitlyn Shepherd. Through metaphorical storytelling, the Monster helps Conor accept the fate of his mother.
The judges praised Eastside’s performance. One judge shared he “had been judging one-act competitions for 21 years” and “had never seen a play better than this one.” Jallow and Shepherd were recognized for the skill in taking on the task of splitting the role of the monster, for both the vocal and physical characterization they each provided. Eastside’s coaches Shane Burke and Heather Marchant also received recognition, as did the head coach’s wife, Amber Burke, who was praised for her choreography. One judge stated they were “blown away by the professionalism of the choreography.”
Kyleigh Harmon, who portrayed Lily and the Danceteller, and Jallow both earned Outstanding Actor Awards for their performances at the VHSL State Theatre Festival.
“I am very, very appreciative that I won acting awards. I never go into the season expecting one, because my main goal is to work on a craft that I am very passionate about. However, to know that other people see the passion I have for it and thought it was deserving of recognition, it’s one of the best feelings in the world,” said Jallow, who earned acting awards at all three levels of competition in his senior season of competition.
“It’s very bittersweet. Awards and winnings aside, I am so proud of this team. I can only hope I have made them half as proud as they have me,” he said. “They are all such hard workers and have helped me grow as both a performer and a person. They’re my family, and there’s so much love in this program. To be on this team has been an honor like no other.”
The journey to state begins far before the first competition, usually in the summer with play selection. Once the play is chosen, the team goes through the audition process. This season, casting was as painstaking as ever. Many fresh faces were joining the program, which meant new talent was abundant as well. Afterward, they began working in rehearsals to craft their story.
Sophomore Cassidy Funk, who played Conor’s grandmother, says “lots of time and dedication is put into this program by all its members. Every year it always pays off no matter what the results of the competitions are because it’s such a wonderful environment to work in. No one person has any less important of a job than the next, and we all come together to create something beautiful. It’s really special for all who get to participate in and watch our performances. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of it.”
Students not only perform in the show, but they’re also responsible for tech as well. Eastside’s tech crew this year consists of Landon Diets, Kady Mullis, Samira Mullis and Addison Backherms. These students run lights and sound for the show; without them, the show would be quite different. Eighth-grader Samira Mullis said, “I didn’t know what I was walking into. I knew everyone was already so tight-knit, so I thought that I wouldn’t fit in. However, they wove me in without any hesitation — I am now a part of a family.”
In addition to tech, the show is also supported by a group of students who make up the ensemble. The ensemble members do a wide array of things, such as dancing, creating the atmospheres, and even wrecking and fixing the set mid-performance.
Newcomer Anna Compton talked about her experience, saying “My experience on the Eastside One-Act team this year has been amazing! I have had so many great experiences and met some awesome people. I have learned so much from my coaches and team leaders that I will carry with me the rest of my life.”
Junior Madison Kiser said, “Words can’t describe how proud I am of this team. I love each and every one of these kids. We have worked extremely hard… Here’s to No. 8!”