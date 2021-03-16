KNIOXVILLE – The East Tennessee Historical Society is pleased to announce an inaugural virtual fundraiser event, A Night at the Museum of East Tennessee History, which will air at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday evening, March 25, 2021.
The event is presented in honor of retired Executive Director Cherel Bolin Henderson, for her leadership and service over a 33-year career.
The 50 minute, professionally produced event will feature interview segments highlighting ETHS achievements under Cherel’s leadership along with her stories from that journey.
Features will include a “behind-the-scenes” look at selected special artifacts that are displayed in the Museum of East Tennessee History, and hear the unique stories of their history told by the families who owned them.
There will be a sneak-peak introduction of the recently completed children’s gallery, History Headquarters, with elementary-age children exploring the fun of history; plus a look at how the ETHS artifact collection is cared for and stored when not on display.
Ticket reservations are now available on our website at www.EastTNhistory.org and ETHS invites members, supporters and friends throughout the entire 35 county region and beyond to join us from the comfort of your homes for the affordable ticket price of $100 per household and ETHS members will receive a discount!
Guests will receive a confirmation of their reservation when the purchase is made and will receive a ticket link to the event on March 25, 2021; the event can be accessed from a smart phone, tablet or laptop.
Many thanks to our presenting sponsors who are making this event possible - Clayton Homes, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee, Natalie and Jim Haslam, Sherri Parker Lee, Mollenhour Gross, Morning Pointe Senior Living, Stowers Machinery Foundation, Design Sponsor, Kristin Designs, and Media Sponsor WBIR-TV 10.
All proceeds will benefit the East Tennessee Historical Society, a 501©(3) organization, located at 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902. For more information about ETHS please visit our website at www.eastTNhistory.org or contact Susan Arp at 865-215-8807.