DUFFIELD — The COVID-19 pandemic may have halted the Duffield Daze festival, but it hasn’t put a stop to all the fun.
To give people a little something to look forward to this weekend, festival organizers will hold a free fireworks show Saturday evening, with social-distancing measures in place.
“The fireworks show is going to be a good show,” said Michael Carter, chairman of the festival planning committee. “We usually have one every year anyway, but we can have a fireworks show and people can just drive up in their cars and stay with their families and keep their distance.”
Why was Duffield Daze canceled?
Carter said festival organizers decided to cancel the festival because social distancing would not be possible with the number of people the event typically draws.
The festival usually includes a parade, craft shows, music, food vendors, and an antique tractor pull and lawn tractor pull.
It has traditionally been held on Labor Day weekend each year.
“With the crowds that we have, it would be so hard to do social distancing,” Carter said, “and we don’t want to add to the pandemic, as bad as we hate to do this.”
When and where are the fireworks?
The show will take place this Saturday, Sept. 5, at 9:30 p.m. in the Duffield Industrial Park, across from TempurPedic at the Pioneer Center, Carter said. No ticket is required for the free event, which is being held with the support of many local businesses.
“We want to thank all the local businesses, because they have contributed this year just like we were having everything,” Carter said. “We’ve got money for next year, we’ve already got the committee together for next year. … We definitely are coming back next year.”
Carter added that attendees can expect to see a professional fireworks display lasting between 15 and 25 minutes, with patriotic music playing in the background. Festival hats and T-shirts will be sold at local businesses and at the fireworks show, with the theme “Remember When.”
“We know there’s not a lot going on,” Carter said. “This will give them a few minutes of enjoyment. At least we’ll have 15 minutes of fun, hopefully.”