If you’re looking for a safe, family-friendly activity to get into the Christmas spirit, ReShaping the Amazing U and Creation Kingdom Zoo have planned just the event for you.
The two businesses are co-sponsoring a free drive-by Nativity Wednesday evening featuring live animals. Linda Qualls, owner of ReShaping the Amazing U, said this is the first time the two organizations have partnered for this event.
“We just want to give back to the community,” Qualls said, “and the only way we knew to give back was to give them the reason for Christmas.”
When and where: The event will take place in the grassy area outside ReShaping the Amazing U, located at 1309 South John B. Dennis Highway, Suite 101. It will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.
What to expect: The live Nativity scene will feature animals like a camel, a cow and a donkey, all brought in by the zoo. Attendees are asked not to stop at the scene, Qualls said, but to drive by and remain in their vehicles.
Coming together: Qualls said she and Elaine Bradley, owner of Creation Kingdom Zoo and a nurse practitioner at ReShaping the Amazing U, worked together to plan the event. “It’s been a hard year on everybody,” Qualls said. “They can’t get out and go places and do things, but they can drive by and see a live Nativity scene and see what Christmas is truly about.”