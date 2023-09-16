Kirk Brown Olmsted

Kirk R. Brown will portray Frederick Law Olmsted, who is known for his design work on Biltmore Estate in Asheville.

 Contributed

Award-winning designer, speaker and dramatist Kirk R. Brown will present “Olmsted: Environmental Visionary” on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Higher Education Center, 300 W. Market St.

Sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the program is free, and the public is invited. For more information call 423-348-6572 or email sapsnews@gmail.com.





