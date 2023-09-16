Award-winning designer, speaker and dramatist Kirk R. Brown will present “Olmsted: Environmental Visionary” on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Higher Education Center, 300 W. Market St.
Sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the program is free, and the public is invited. For more information call 423-348-6572 or email sapsnews@gmail.com.
Frederick Law Olmsted was a surveyor, seaman, merchant/clerk, farmer, author, abolitionist, world traveler, publisher and creator. Known for his design work on New York’s Central Park, Olmsted went on to work on many well-known parks and projects from the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to Mount Royal Park in Montreal, to Stanford University’s campus in California, to Biltmore Estate in Asheville.
Join us for this educational and entertaining dramatic presentation on the life of the father of landscape architecture, who created cities out of the American wilderness and began a conservation movement still challenging the world today.
With a background in theater, Brown took up his personification of John Bartram at the Perennial Plant Alliance annual meeting in Philadelphia in 2008. He soon added landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted to his repertoire and has gone on to present his alter egos nationally to numerous other organizations.
Kirk is also a well- respected garden designer, keynote speaker, horticulturist, business lecturer and design class presenter.
He is past president of GardenComm: Garden Communicators International. He has served on volunteer committees for regional, state and national green industry associations.
For 20 years, he served as business manager and designer for Joanne Kostecky Garden Design. In that position, his gardens won outstanding design awards from PPA, APLD and PLNA.
He served as national outreach coordinator for Magnolia Plantation and Gardens: America’s Oldest Garden. Most recently he has been a judge for America in Bloom and lecturer for many states’ National Garden Club Schools.
