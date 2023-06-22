BRISTOL, Tenn. — The works of Dr. Seuss will soon meet that of William Shakespeare at Theatre Bristol.
“The Seussificiation of Romeo and Juliet” is a play by Peter Bloedel. The play, set for its final shows June 23-25, is meant to add a Dr. Seuss twist and element to the love story of “Romeo and Juliet.” Samantha Gray, executive director at Theatre Bristol, said the Seussian elements are added through both the language and the stagecraft, making it appealing to all demographics.
“A lot of times, ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is mainly for teens and adults,” Gray said. “This one really all ages will enjoy. It’s colorful and funny and absurd. Visually, it kind of has a Dr. Seuss look. It’s in our black box theater, so I think that it really could appeal to all ages. The rhyming is always fun no matter how old you are. It could be a good date night out at the same time.”
Gray said this is the first time “The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet,” which was written in 2004, has been performed in this area, and it will likely be the first time many local residents have had the opportunity to see the play. She said this show is a lot different from some of the other, more well-known plays the theater typically features.
Gray said approximately 60 people auditioned to be part of the play. The cast features nearly 20 members, with a unique mix of theater rookies and veterans.
Gray encourages all to come out and view this show directed by Kate Thomas-Denson. She hopes that attendees walk away having shared laughter and feeling encouraged to reminisce.
“I hope they are entertained and they laughed,” Gray said. “I’m always taken aback by people who walk out of a show where it is a comedy, and they go, ‘I haven’t laughed this hard in a long time.’ I think we really need that. I hope people are inspired to say ‘I’m to going to pull out an old Dr. Seuss book. I’m going to pull out ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and take another look. I see what they did there with that joke.’ I hope they have a lot of fun with it.”
The play will take place in its final weekend June 23-25. Friday and Saturday showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday performance at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.theatrebristol.org.