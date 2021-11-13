On the episode of the “Dr. Phil Show” broadcast on Friday, host Phil McGraw, Ph.D., said he believes the parents of missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells did not hurt or kill their daughter.
McGraw, however, joined two body language analysts in urging Summer’s mother, Candus Bly, to try hard to break through whatever is keeping her, perhaps subconsciously, from telling everything she “knows” about what could have happened to her daughter.
Summer was reported missing on June 15. Exhaustive searches of the rugged terrain near the family’s home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County and ongoing investigations by multiple agencies have been fruitless.
“It’s clear to me that neither of you did anything to hurt your daughter,” McGraw told Don Wells and Candus Bly. “There’s no way that either one of you did anything to your daughter. I’m not sitting here wondering if you killed your daughter.”
McGraw at one point in the show said both Wells and Bly had passed lie detector tests.
As for his own reasoning, though, McGraw said Summer’s parents simply did not have time to hide her body far enough away from their home for it not to have been discovered already.
As far as the opinions of McGraw and two body language analysts, who the show host described as a “human lie detector,” all three said they believe Don Wells was not holding back any information.
Bly, they said, seemed not to be sharing everything she knows, but she might not realize something she knows is significant to solving the case — or the mere thought of even a possibility something she knows is linked in some way to Summer’s disappearance could be too terrible for her to consciously acknowledge.
“You may know something you don’t even know you know,” McGraw said to Bly, before pressing her again to say what she thinks could have happened to Summer.
“I don’t know what happened,” Bly said. “She just went gone.”
“If it wasn’t you, who was it?” McGraw said, again pointing out he has ruled Bly out as a suspect.
“It had to be a stranger,” Bly said.
Later, McGraw told Summer’s parents he would, based on his experience, guarantee them one thing.
“When this is solved, this isn’t going to be a stranger,” he said.
McGraw asked the couple if they knew of anyone that for any reason would want to hurt them or their family out of revenge.
Don Wells said he’d had to fire a “lot of guys,” including for “being on meth,” and he’d fired one man the day before Summer went missing.
McGraw asked about the couple’s past brushes with the law, including connections to the drug community. Wells said he and Candus have tried to stay away from “those guys” and had placed importance on keeping their children in church.
McGraw brought up human trafficking and the abduction of children to be sold into sex abuse, and moved on to ask Bly why she became upset and left the room in an earlier interview by the “human lie detector” pair when one of them asked her about “the Cornbread Mafia.”
“Why did that upset you so much?” McGraw asked.
“Because I don’t even know what that is,” Bly said. “It sounds horrible.”
Wells said Bly had felt interrogated, a description McGraw dismissed.
“I’m standing up for you,” McGraw said to Bly. “But I’m going to investigate everything.”
Bly, McGraw said, should be at his side as he goes looking under rocks looking for information, helping to find and turn the rocks over.
Wells said the family had been victims of “someone local” who had taken things from their home when the family was away. Wells said there are different groups of people in the area and the groups have names. He said to perhaps give McGraw and the body language team some perspective, they’d compare sort of like the gangs of Los Angeles — but hillbillies.
“I’ve never heard about no Cornbread Mafia,” Wells said.
McGraw again told Bly he thinks she knows more than she’s telling.
“You need to help us find your daughter,” he said, reminding viewers he was going on record that he doesn’t think either parent killed or injured Summer.
“We don’t suspect you of doing anything wrong,” McGraw said to Bly, going on to say maybe she’s blocking something too terrible to think about.
“You’ve got to get through that ... at some level you know more,” McGraw said.
Early in the interview, Bly said Summer liked to play outside, but didn’t wander far and instead “stuck close to the house.”
Wells said he thinks Summer was taken either from the basement or from near the back of the house outside the door to the basement, taken on foot through the wooded area at the back of the house and to a waiting vehicle on the road below.
Wells said that’s the route search dogs took when tracking Summer’s scent.
“We just want our baby home,” Wells said early in the interview.
“I want to find that child and bring her back,” McGraw said near the end.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.