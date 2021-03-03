The Downtown Kingsport Association (DKA) invites you to join Downtown Kingsport merchants during the Shamrock Shop & Hop on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More than 35 downtown shops will be open for extended shopping hours. You’re sure to find all kinds of treasures in the city’s unique downtown boutiques, specialty shops, art galleries, salons and spas, antique shops, breweries and restaurants. When you shop small and shop local, you are helping small businesses succeed, while keeping more of your shopping dollars in Kingsport. Wear some green and celebrate all things Irish while you “Love Local” and shop Downtown Kingsport!
DKA asks that you help maintain Downtown Kingsport as a safe shopping destination during COVID-19. Please adhere to the Sullivan County mask order and wear a mask while shopping, please observe social distancing and make use of hand sanitizer stations located in the downtown shops and businesses.
Visit the Downtown Kingsport Association on Facebook or Instagram for more details from participating businesses.
The Downtown Kingsport Association is a private, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Kingsport. The organization’s purpose is to promote Downtown Kingsport as the heart of the community, strengthen its economic viability by encouraging growth and diversity among businesses, and restore its unique history. characteristics and beauty.