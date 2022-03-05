Downtown Kingsport is poised for continued growth in 2022, with new businesses, additional housing, and a full slate of festivals and activities in the works.
A LOOK BACK
In 2021 downtown Kingsport, which covers a 44-square-block area, had a net gain of 18 new businesses that brought a net 44 new jobs.
“Many of the new businesses in the past two to three years are unique concepts,” Downtown Kingsport Association Director Robin Cleary said. “There’s a new cooking school, a dog spa, a candlemaker, and the Sports Mill which offers more than 30 virtual gaming options. Those are all very unique new businesses and just a small sample of what’s available downtown.”
A NEIGHBORHOOD
If anything rivaled or exceeded growth in businesses, residential opportunities in downtown have flourished in recent years and are expected to continue growing in 2022. Having more people living downtown, coupled with an influx of new small businesses and eateries, old and new, had helped cement downtown’s identity.
“Our downtown has a neighborhood feel,” Cleary said. “Which makes sense with all the people who know call it home. There are over 400 units at Town Lofts alone, and loft living has spread throughout the downtown district. One notable addition in 2021 was the lofts constructed in the old telephone company building at Main and Commerce.”
There are plans for more residential development this year,
“There are plans for new town homes to be constructed on Main Street on the former Citizens Supply site. And, of course, the residential development at Brickyard Park and the pedestrian bridge connecting that to Centennial Park will bring even more residents to downtown.”
Overall, Cleary said, downtown is experiencing the most interest in economic development it has seen in 20-25 years.
WALKABLE
There are 10 free parking lots around downtown, plus the parking garage at the corner of Center and Shelby streets. If you consider the intersection of Broad and Center as the “heart” of downtown, walking time from those parking choices ranges from 3 minutes to 8 minutes.
Downtown also is home to several self-guided walking tours, including sculpture walk, a new Tennessee Music Trail walk, and the Heritage Trail. There’s even an alley strung with overhead lighting and lined with murals. It provides an alternative “shortcut” from Cherokee Street to Shelby Street and runs behind buildings fronting Main Street.
Downtown Kingsport recently received a shoutout from the Main Street America Program, listing the Model City as having one of the most walkable downtowns in the nation.
FIVE POINTS RENAISSANCE
Many people today might not realize the Five Points area was the first bustling retail district, before Broad Street began to develop in full force. In the past couple of years redevelopment efforts have increased in the stretch of East Sullivan Street that is the heart of Five Points.
In 2021, the roadway was repaved from Center Street to Broad Street. The area already had multiple lofts, and a few longtime businesses, including Dwayne’s World, Bubba’s Books, and Two Dads Cafe and Catering. Newer businesses drawing more customers to the area include: The Downtown Plant Bar; T’s Spilled Milk Bakery; and Sleepy Jean’s Candle Company.
FOOD & DRINK
In addition to 20 or so restaurants, downtown is now home to three bakeries and two handmade candy stores. Restaurants range from Pal’s, Chef’s Pizza and Center Street Grill, to the Bagel Exchange, Mayan Kickback, and Mid-City Grill, to Macado’s, Stir Fry Cafe, and Main Street Pizza.
Downtown boasts a brewery in Bays Mountain Brewing and a distillery in Hook & Ladder. A second distillery, King City Distilling, is expected to open soon.
Model City Taphouse and High Voltage offer live entertainment, food and drinks — and food trucks are now a regular sight downtown (see list of events below).
