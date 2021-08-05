KINGSPORT — The lineup for the Friday the 13th Cinema Under the Stars movie event next week at Bays Mountain Park has been changed to a double feature.
Originally, the park planned to show a made-for-television version of 1980’s “Friday the 13th,” but the film was not available in a format that the park’s projectors can play, according to a release from Bays Mountain Park.
Instead, the park will now offer a double feature of “Poltergeist” (1982, PG) and “Insidious” (2010, PG-13).
Come out and watch these two spooky movies in the Bays Mountain Amphitheater, surrounded by the dark woods. Think you can survive the night? Then pick up an “I Survived Friday the 13th at Bays Mountain Park” 50th Anniversary T-shirt to commemorate the evening.
Tickets are available via Eventbrite and are $10 per person. The amphitheater is bench seating, so you’re welcome to bring stadium chairs for your comfort. Bag/lawn chairs and outside food and drink are not allowed at the event.
To accommodate the run times for two movies, the event start time has changed. The park will close at 7 p.m., after which time guests can enter for Cinema Under the Stars. “Poltergeist” will begin at 8 p.m. and will run for two hours. “Insidious” will start at approximately 10:15 and will run for one hour and 43 minutes. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.
“I Survived Friday the 13th” T-shirts are $22 each and are available to bundle with your ticket purchase on Eventbrite. The park will have limited quantities of shirts at the event, and they’ll be $28 each, so make sure you grab yours at checkout.
Any guests who have already bought tickets but have changed their minds about attending Cinema Under the Stars may request a refund. Ticket holders should have received a message with instructions through Eventbrite.