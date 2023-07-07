ERWIN, Tenn. — Local favorites Donnie and the Dry Heavers will take the stage at Dog Days Riverfest on Saturday, Aug. 5, to showcase some of the band’s latest work.

“We do a little bit of everything,” said Chance Lawson, the band’s lead singer and guitarist. “We try and use all of our styles since all of us have different music pathways.”

