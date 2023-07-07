ERWIN, Tenn. — Local favorites Donnie and the Dry Heavers will take the stage at Dog Days Riverfest on Saturday, Aug. 5, to showcase some of the band’s latest work.
“We do a little bit of everything,” said Chance Lawson, the band’s lead singer and guitarist. “We try and use all of our styles since all of us have different music pathways.”
The Kingsport-based band has traveled across the region, performing at venues and bars like Boyd’s Jig and Reel in Knoxville, Tennessee; Beech Mountain Ski Resort in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, and Capone’s in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Lawson says his family’s long-rooted musical history inspired the singer to form the band.
“Growing up, my mom was recording Americana country music,” Lawson said, “and my grandfather played a lot of music with Archie Campbell and Chet Atkins in the 1950s and 1960s.”
He started playing the saxophone in his school band before transitioning to drums at his local church. After picking up the guitar, Lawson knew it was time to get a band together.
Though Donnie and the Dry Heavers is comprised of four musicians with varied interests, styles and tastes, Lawson said each member shares one thing in common — an ability to make good music.
“The chemistry is unmatched,” Lawson said. “We like to have fun while we do it.”
The indie-rock band is expected to perform original songs from a catalogue they’ve built over the past few years.
To hear the latest music from Donnie and the Dry Heavers, music enthusiasts can visit YouTube or Spotify, where the band’s full list of songs are available.