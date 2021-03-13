PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood’s 36th season officially began Saturday, following a preview day for holders of season passes and reporters on Friday.
There was no big “reveal” for this season. No new coaster, no new major expansion. But there are plenty of improvements and additions, although some might have been incorporated so well into park theming that you might think they’ve been there all along.
Some have. Long a fan favorite, the Robert F. Thomas Chapel, built on site nearly 50 years ago (but including materials and furnishings historic to Sevier County, including windows original to an early school, pews that were once courtroom seating at the county courthouse, and a 100-year-old bell from a former church) was shored up in spots, got a new cedar-shingle roof, and had its entrance/exit ramp widened.
Joey Buck, park chaplain for 12 years now, said Sunday services at the chapel would typically draw 200 or so people prior to COVID. Now the service is held out in front of the chapel, with Buck speaking from the church steps. About 70 seats are placed on the chapel’s “lawn,” and services draw about 100, Buck said.
“We are always looking for ways to improve our guest experience, and this year we really wanted to put extra focus on some areas we had not had an opportunity to address in a few years,” Eugene Naughton, president of the Dollywood Company, told the Times News during a walking tour of the park. “We were able to give some tender loving care to several projects, including the Robert F. Thomas Chapel. While they may not be the projects that always grab headlines, they are the vital pieces of our park that really convey the charm and values of the experience we want our guests to feel when they spend the day at Dollywood.”
A major part of spending the day at Dollywood for many visitors is enjoying the many dining options. Social distancing and other precautions have made eating outdoors an even more popular choice. And Dollywood has added or expanded several options to do so. One such spot is across the way from the chapel. An entirely new open-air, barn-like pavilion isn’t a new eatery. It’s strategically placed between two popular counter service restaurants and offers picnic tables under roof and outside.
Dolly’s statement
Dolly Parton didn’t make an appearance for opening weekend, but she issued a short statement Friday that encouraged patience, touched on safety precautions at the park, and noted she is between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Our people are doing a great job to care for our guests, and I’m just glad that everyone is seeing what the good folks at Dollywood have been doing to make it one of the best family destinations in the entire country,” Parton said. “What we have is special. It’s a place where folks can come to enjoy those precious moments they will cherish forever. This season looks bright, and I just know families are going to love making a lot of great memories this year. I wish I could be there for the opening, but the doctors said I need to wait until after I’ve had the second dose of the vaccine. Let’s all be patient. All of this stuff is going to be over soon, and I know it won’t be long until we can be together.”
Despite no major new ride and no public appearances by Parton, Dollywood was at full capacity on Friday. And on Saturday, a banner notification posted to Dollywood’s website read: “Season Pass reservations for Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14 are full. There will be limited availability for entrance for passholders without a reservation later in the afternoon as capacity allows. Daily tickets are still available for purchase.”
To recap, if you’re planning to visit the theme park this season, here are a couple of important things to consider in advance:
SAFETY GUIDELINES
The park continues to operate under strict safety guidelines meant to protect guests and park workers from the COVID-19 virus, and a key component of that strategy is limiting attendance.
You can show up at the park without a reservation. But you’re taking a chance on being turned away or told you’ll need to cool your heels until enough others exit the park before you’ll be allowed to go in. This is true even for passholders.
“Without a reservation, entry into the park on high attendance days might be suspended due to capacity limits. Reservations are now available 45 days out,” the park’s website noted on Saturday. ‘We can’t wait to see you! In order to play safe for our guests and hosts and maintain social distancing, we are requesting that all guests let us know when you’re planning to visit.”
You must have your temperature taken prior to entering the park. Guests are required to wear masks in the park, unless eating. Park workers told the Times News on Friday that guests have overwhelmingly embraced mask use and social distancing guidelines. If someone is spotted with their face mask off or lowered, park workers do remind the guest of the mask requirement.
if you visit you’ll soon notice numerous park workers in bright orange shirts, carrying pails, spray bottles of disinfectant and wipes. They seemed to be everywhere on Friday and moved in quickly to clean dining areas and other surfaces as soon as the last guest to use that area stepped away.
Hand-washing stations have been installed throughout the park. Plexiglass shields separate guests and workers at customer service and check-out stations. Clear dividers hang between each row of seats on the train ride. Signs abound reminding guests to adhere to the six-foot distance rule, which is marked on walkways leading to rides, attractions and eateries.
On some rides and inside some attractions, including live music venues, occupied rows of seating are separated by rows kept vacant. And in the occupied rows in music venues, guests are encouraged to keep their groups socially distanced from the next group over.
Other park infrastructure enhancements and ride retracking efforts that took place during the off season included projects at the Lightning Rod, Blazing Fury, Thunderhead and Mystery Mine roller coasters.
And the park will again feature seasonal festivals throughout the year.
“We have so many exciting things planned for our festivals this year — like concerts, new shows and entertainment, a number of new culinary items and more — that our guests are going to want to come back time and time again to experience the fun of Dollywood and the beauty of the always-changing Smoky Mountains,” Naughton said in a press release. “Our goal every single day is to provide the best possible experience for our guests. It is a lot of hard work, but the reward for all of us is to see the smiles, hear the laughter and read the great notes and emails about how they love the moments they have here at Dollywood. They tell us it is that time that helps them come closer together as a family and that those are the memories they will keep forever. That is the reason we all do what we do.”
Festival schedule
First up on the park’s festival schedule: Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival (April 23-June 7), which will feature more than a half-million brightly blooming flowers making up numerous displays and lavish landscaping throughout the park. Larger-than-life sculptures will include a butterfly umbrella, various animal scenes and even a depiction of Dolly’s mother quilting the Coat of Many Colors. A wide selection of culinary creations will be available with a menu full of items inspired by spring in the Smokies. Among the new offerings in 2021 is the Flower & Food Festival Dining Pass, which allows guests to partake of multiple entrees at a number of culinary locations during the springtime event.
The Melodies of Spring concert series features contemporary Christian artists, Southern gospel groups and other fresh and inspiring acts all appearing inside DP’s Celebrity Theater. Among the artists currently scheduled are Matthew West, Big Daddy Weave, I AM THEY, Rebecca St. James, Sidewalk Prophets, the Rhett Walker Band, Triumphant Quartet and many more.
Several shows featuring Dollywood’s own performers debuted during Saturday’s park opening, including Harmonies of the Heart — featuring Dolly’s family — and A Brighter Day, an inspiring show that delights guests with uplifting favorites at the Back Porch Theater. In The Village, Dollywood’s talented The Tones offer a fresh a capella take on today’s current hits. Performances of all three will continue until the fall.