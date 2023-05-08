Visitors try out the new $6 million RiverRush ride at Dollywood's Splash Country on Friday in Pigeon Forge. Dolly Parton gave season pass holders and invited guests a sneak peek of the new 'water coaster.' Associated Press photo.
PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood’s Splash Country will open for its 23rd season May 13, offering more shade, food and opportunities for guests to enjoy the water park.
During the offseason, Dollywood’s Splash Country was able to increase its amount of shaded seating as well as food offerings. As a result, guests will be able to enjoy more food truck options in addition to a new dining location, Splash and Dash, which offers freshly fried mini donuts.
“At Dollywood’s Splash Country, we know the park experience is more than just our world-class slides and attractions,” said Jordan Leach, Splash Country’s director of opperations. “Families come here to experience both thrills and chills. So to ensure we provided ample comfort and relaxation opportunities for our guests, we added multiple shade structures to our main lounge area, brought in additional food trucks for the 2023 season and an additional venue.”
Last year, Splash Country received the Ellis and Associates’ Platinum International Safety Award for achieving the highest quality of lifeguard professionalism and operational standards.
Splash Country values the safety and will celebrate Water Safety Day on June 22 with the world’s largest swim lesson.
“Water safety is something we obviously take very seriously,” said Lauren Lowery, operations manager. “To be recognized by Ellis and Associates’ at the Platinum level is something that we take immense pride in. All of our lifeguards go through extensive training and licensures to ensure that our guests will be well taken care of at all times.”
Dollywood’s Splash Country will also offer live entertainment with the return of Too Hot Tuesdays, every Tuesday from May 30 to June 27 and July 11 to Aug. 1; Too Cool Thursdays, every Thursday from June 1 through Aug. 3; and Splash Bash LIVE, every Saturday from June 17 through Aug. 5.
Splash Country will open Saturdays and Sundays starting May 13, with daily operations beginning May 20 through Aug. 6 and weekend only through Sept. 10.
Currently, Dollywood is offering a summer splash pass for a set amount per month from now until June 4. The pass offers all-season admission to Dollywood’s Splash Country.