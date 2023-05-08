PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood’s Splash Country will open for its 23rd season May 13, offering more shade, food and opportunities for guests to enjoy the water park.

During the offseason, Dollywood’s Splash Country was able to increase its amount of shaded seating as well as food offerings. As a result, guests will be able to enjoy more food truck options in addition to a new dining location, Splash and Dash, which offers freshly fried mini donuts.

