PIGEON FORGE — As spring continues to blossom throughout the Smoky Mountains, guests to Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival can enjoy more than half a million blooming flowers, a new dining pass that provides an unforgettable culinary journey, and a warm spring atmosphere filled with the sounds of inspirational music emanating from stages throughout the Pigeon Forge park.
The festival, presented by Covenant Health and opening on April 23, will feature lavish landscaping and massive floral sculptures that are brought to life by an array of more than 500,000 bright and vibrant flowers.
Fun and discovery are around every corner thanks to expansive displays that include a vivid butterfly umbrella, various scenes featuring mischievous and friendly animals, and even a depiction of Dolly’s mother quilting the Coat of Many Colors. These “Mosaicultures” are developed in partnership with Mosaicultures International, an internationally known company from Montreal that specializes in these one-of-kind creations.
“When I was a little girl, I loved springtime because everything seemed so bright with color,” Dolly Parton explained. “It started to get warm outside, and you just felt like you could finally get out of the house after being cooped up in there for so long, which is something I know we’re all feeling right now. But the thing I remember most about those spring days were the flowers that would start blooming all over the hills. So, the Smokies really were the inspiration for this festival.
“And I just love we made that big, beautiful display of my mama with all those wonderful flowers. It’s special to me, and I know she would have been so proud of it. But something else I’m happy about this year is that not only do we have all the flowers, we’re also bringing in a lot of great music to the festival. I just know it is really going to make the whole park feel so joyful. It’s a special time of year, and I really think Dollywood is a great place to get outdoors and enjoy it all!”
In addition to the flowers, culinary creations abound with a menu full of items inspired by spring in the Smokies. A Flower & Food Festival Dining Pass will allow guests to partake in multiple items at a number of culinary locations during the springtime event.
With the pass, guests can sample five meals at any of the Flower & Food Festival culinary locations. Among the items featured on this year’s festival menu are a Cuban sandwich with plantain chips, fish and chips, mountain paella, summer succotash featuring pan-seared chicken, lobster roll, beef bulgogi nachos, blueberry and blackberry mini funnel cake, and lemon curd and blueberry liege waffle.
Entertainment is a major component of this year’s festival, thanks to a number of performances and shows as well as a new concert series that takes place during the event. The Melodies of Spring concert series features contemporary Christian artists, Southern gospel groups and other inspirational acts appearing inside DP’s Celebrity Theater every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the festival.
Among the artists currently scheduled are Matthew West, Big Daddy Weave, I AM THEY, Rebecca St. James, Sidewalk Prophets, the Rhett Walker Band, and Triumphant Quartet.
Guests will also enjoy a number of performances throughout the park from groups including “The Voice” contestants Worth The Wait, Willow City, The Hall Sisters and the 3 Heath Brothers. All shows are included with park admission. A full schedule of performances can be found at Dollywood.com.
IF YOU GO...
The 160-acre Dollywood theme park is located in Pigeon Forge. Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival opens April 23 and will run through June 7. The festival’s dining pass, which is available online or at the park, is $29.99 plus tax or $27.99 plus tax for season passholders. Dollywood operating days and hours vary. For more information visit dollywood.com.