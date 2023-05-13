PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood’s springtime Flower & Food Festival offers something for everyone — from food to decor to the park’s newest ride, Big Bear Mountain.

While attending a media event, I was able to explore Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival and ride the newest coaster.

Blue Woog

The Blue Woog is a lemonade-based refresher that blends together Sprite, pineapple juice and non-alcoholic blue curacao with a hint of lime.
Cuban Sandwich

This Cuban Sandwich available at a Flower & Food Festival booth in Dollywood is made with tender pork and dressed with pickle, mustard and Swiss cheese. It is served with a side of tangy mojo sauce.
Bulgogi Nachos

These Bulgogi Nachos feature marinated ground beef in a traditional spicy and sweet South Korean sauce, served on crispy corn tortilla chips and topped with diced green onions, sriracha crema and bulgogi crema.
DW_2023_F&F_ShrimpMac&Cheese.jpg

This lovely mac and cheese is topped with garlic shrimp and parsley.
Pretzel Crab Melt

This pretzel crab melt uses Bavarian pretzel sticks as a base for a creamy mixture of crab, artichoke, mozzarella and parmesan.

