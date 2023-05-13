PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood’s springtime Flower & Food Festival offers something for everyone — from food to decor to the park’s newest ride, Big Bear Mountain.
While attending a media event, I was able to explore Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival and ride the newest coaster.
As a new resident of East Tennessee, I haven’t had very many trips to Dollywood. My husband and I bought season passes last November, so this was my first time visiting the park during the Flower & Food Festival.
I started my day with a trip to Big Bear Mountain.
Big Bear Mountain
My guide, Jackie, took me to the media event, where I got to see the ride and hear Dolly Parton, the park’s namesake, talk all about it. I didn’t think I would be able to go on, but after the event, they invited any media interested in riding to get in line.
So I went.
The coaster was great. I love going to theme parks, but I’m not the biggest coaster fan. Most of the time, they terrify me, but after riding a coaster for the first time, my fear usually dissipates. I’m mostly afraid of what might happen, not the ride itself.
That being said, I enjoyed Big Bear Mountain. This coaster goes very fast, but the way it moves reminds me slightly of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Studios in Orlando. It’s a very smooth ride, and even though it’s fast, you mainly feel the wind or gravity pushing you back.
It has climbs, hills, turns and even sound. The whole time, the ride played music, and I could hear Ned Oakley talking about the big bear and even bear sound effects.
The coaster goes behind a waterfall (you don’t get wet), which is pretty cool. I was told it lasted about two minutes, but I couldn’t tell. I was screaming the whole time. It was awesome.
The time, effort and money that went into this ride were well spent. The ride gives guests everything they could want and more.
Festival food
After getting off the ride, I decided to put my tasting pass to good use and try some of Dollywood’s festival food items.
The tasting pass, available through June 11, allows you to sample five festival foods for $36.99. Season pass holders get a $3 discount for the pass.
The first thing I got was a Blue Woog from one of the festival booths. This is a lemonade-based drink made of Sprite, pineapple juice and nonalcoholic blue curacao with a hint of lime. They also garnished it with a pineapple wedge and a cherry.
The drink was very good. I thought it was very tangy and fruity. I could also taste the Sprite, which I liked.
Next, I got a Cuban Sandwich from another festival booth. It had pork, pickles, mustard and Swiss cheese and was served with a mojo sauce.
I liked this sandwich, but it wasn’t my favorite. It was crunchy on the outside, but something on the inside made the bread soggy, so when you started eating, it had a weird, almost gummy texture, which I didn’t like. However, I thought the tangy and herby mojo sauce added flavor to the sandwich.
Then I tried the Bulgogi Nachos from another festival booth, which was ground beef in a traditional spicy and sweet South Korean sauce, served on crispy corn tortilla chips and topped with diced green onions, sriracha crema and bulgogi crema.
I really liked this. It was very flavorful. It was a little spicy, but not too spicy. The chips were crisp and not soggy; it was great. However, after eating almost all of the filling, I still had a full basket of chips.
The next item I got was from Miss Lillian’s BBQ Corner; it was the Garlic Shrimp Mac and Cheese (sorry, I forgot to take a picture before diving in). Right off the bat, I had an issue with this dish. They served the shrimp with the tails on, so I had to pull them out of the pasta with my hands to take off the inedible tails.
Taste-wise, it was good. It was rich, tasty and cooked well. I thought it didn’t have enough garlic flavor because I could barely taste it and could see the sauce slightly separating, as if the butter wasn’t fully emulsified.
Finally, my last food item was a Pretzel Crab Melt from Iron Horse Pizza. It was three Bavarian pretzel sticks topped with a creamy mixture of crab, artichoke, mozzarella and parmesan.
First off, this was hard to eat because the cheese wasn’t melted enough and tried to come off in one chunk. This might be because the restaurant was a grab-and-go, and the food sat on a warming rack when I grabbed it.
I thought it didn’t have enough crab, and I think the amount of cheese masked the taste of the crab. The crab I tasted was good but was a little bland and needed bolder spices for more flavor.
Overall, I really enjoyed the festival food. In my opinion, it was good.
As I was leaving, I noticed all of the greenery designs around the park. I thought they were great. My favorites were the raccoons.
Overall Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival has something for everyone: a beautiful environment, interesting food and drink options, and an incredibly fun new coaster.