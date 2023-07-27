PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa has again been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for best family resort, a category for which the resort took the runner-up spot in 2021 and 2022.
DreamMore Resort and Spa, which celebrates its eighth anniversary this month, is an award-winning and highly sought-after resort.
DreamMore Resort was named by USA Today as the No. 1 amusement park hotel in 2018, 2021 and 2022. DreamMore is also listed as one of Southern Living’s “Best Places to Stay in the South,” one of Travel + Leisure’s “25 Resorts in the US that are Perfect for Families” and also one of Travel + Leisure readers’ “Favorite Resorts in the South of 2023.”
Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains, offers guests full-service accommodations inspired by Dolly Parton’s childhood, love of music and storytelling and a desire to make a place where families can grow and play.
The DreamMore Resort and Spa offers families many unique areas and experiences on its 20-acre property. The resort also offers full-service dining, indoor and outdoor pools, as well as exclusive park privileges, including transportation and complimentary TimeSaver passes.
To vote for DreamMore Resort and Spa in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, please visit www.dollywood.com/vote. Voting will be open until Aug. 7 at 11:59 a.m. There are no eligibility requirements to vote, and individuals may vote once per day per device.
Category nominees for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards are chosen by a panel of relevant experts, including a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10best.com, expert contributors and more.