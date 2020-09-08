PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood’s hard-working special events team is gearing up for this year’s Harvest Festival, which features Great Pumpkin LumiNights, visiting artisans and the park’s own craftsmen demonstrating their skills and selling their products, and more than 300 concerts of Southern Gospel, bluegrass and family music.
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival is scheduled to run from Sept. 25 through Oct. 31. Last season, the event won USA Today’s 10Best Award as the best fall theme park event in the country, due in large part to Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which has become a family favorite since it first launched in 2017.
Great Pumpkin LumiNights promises a fascinating experience for all ages, as visitors are able to stroll through thousands of pumpkins, including immersive and larger-than-life specialty displays.
The event continues its expansion into the park’s newest section, Wildwood Grove, with additional theming elements and displays added this year.
Among the new displays is a “sunflower field” with dozens of stacked pumpkins cut sequentially to feature sunflowers. The stacked pumpkin “sunflowers” range in size from 6 feet to 9 1/2 feet tall. Carving each stalk takes up to two hours, with additional build time needed to stack the pumpkins and lights to complete the “flower.”
Dollywood guests can expect several new surprises during the Harvest Festival this season, according to promtional materials released last week, including reinvigorated decorations throughout the park and visually-impactful landscaping techniques that give the event a fresh new look.
Dollywood currently is open Friday-Monday.
Beginning Sept. 25, the first day of Harvest Festival, the park will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of operation (closed Tuesdays and Thursdays during the Harvest Festival). For more information and a park operating calendar, please visit www.dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.
Dollywood implemented new health and safety measures earlier this year in response the the COVID-19 pandemic.
Important information to know before you go
• Daily capacity will be limited. Passholder reservations are not required at this time. Additionally, one-day tickets can now be used any day within a five-day period.
• Face masks or face coverings are required for all visitors ages 3 and up, with some exceptions. Some of the exceptions where masks are not required are while eating, on water park attractions or select coasters at Dollywood.
• Temperature screenings will be taken prior to entry.
• Attraction and dining capacities will be limited to allow guests to have more space to move around during their visit.
• Physical-distancing measures have been put in place, including physically distanced queues, marked barriers and social-distancing reminders.
• Additional sanitation measures have been implemented. This includes high-touch point areas being cleaned more frequently and providing additional hand sanitizing locations.
Answers to frequently asked questions about health and safety policies are available on the Dollywood website.
Dollywood provides the following warning to all guests considering visiting the park:
“Any interaction with the general public poses an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19. People who show no symptoms can spread COVID-19 if they are infected. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. The CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19. By visiting Dollywood Parks & Resorts you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”