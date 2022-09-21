PIGEON FORGE — The 2022 Harvest Festival at Dollywood, sponsored by Humana, will feature a new area in the Great Pumpkin LumiNights called Hoot Owl Hollow, as well as entertainment from artists like Chapel Hart and John Anderson.

The Harvest Festival at Dollywood kicks off on Friday and lasts until Oct. 29.

