PIGEON FORGE — The 2022 Harvest Festival at Dollywood, sponsored by Humana, will feature a new area in the Great Pumpkin LumiNights called Hoot Owl Hollow, as well as entertainment from artists like Chapel Hart and John Anderson.
The Harvest Festival at Dollywood kicks off on Friday and lasts until Oct. 29.
The festival will feature the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which this year includes a brand-new area called Hoot Owl Hollow. This area celebrates this nocturnal animal and includes a 14-foot owl and more than 150 carved white pumpkins.
“I just know folks are going to get a kick out of the new Hoot Owl Hollow,” said park owner and namesake Dolly Parton. “And in ‘owl’ seriousness, I hope our guests make their own precious Smoky Mountain memories while they are here. As I look back on my favorite family memories, so many of them took place during this time of year, and I hope our guests leave with those special moments they’ll share forever.”
The festival also highlights fall with beautiful landscaping and fresh autumn décor. Parton said that fall is a time when the Smoky Mountains really come alive.
“I think everybody knows I believe every day in the Smoky Mountains is beautiful and truly a gift from God,” Parton said, “but I do feel like fall is when He really puts on a show for all of us to admire and enjoy. As the leaves change, the mountains transform into a patchwork of bright, vibrant colors that make them look as if they’ve come alive. The hot summer days start to fade, and crisp, cool winds bring that fresh mountain air down into the valleys and right into my Dollywood. To me, this has to be the most beautiful theme park in the whole world because no park in the world is built right in the middle of the Smokies!”
The Harvest Festival will also feature musical performances from a wide variety of genres, including classic county, southern gospel, bluegrass and Americana. Throughout the festival, Dollywood will be home to more than 1,900 performances.
Musical entertainment for the festival will include America’s Got Talent finalist Chapel Hart; country music legend John Anderson; contemporary Christian group Sidewalk Prophets; southern gospel group the Issacs and bluegrass band Rhonda Vincent and the Rage.
Performances will take place on indoor and outdoor stages throughout the park.
The festival will also feature colossal pumpkins. Last year the pumpkins featured at the park weighed anywhere from 800 to 1,500 pounds each and came from East Coast growers.
The event will also feature visiting artisans and makers who will display handmade items, and many will even demonstrate the skills and techniques they use to create their unique products.
The Harvest Festival will also feature a plethora of new culinary creations like sweet potato poutine, turkey legs, spiced pumpkin bisque and Bush’s three bean pumpkin chili. There will also be many sweet treats available, including many items featuring pumpkin spice as well as maple pecan bacon funnel cake, hot apple cider and an apple pie milkshake.
Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa will also celebrate the Harvest Festival with themed activities and fall décor throughout the property.
Resort guests will enjoy daily entertainment and a weekly show on Tuesdays featuring The Young Fables, The Woods, Billy and Cruz Contreras, the High Beams and Kate and Cory.
The resort’s chefs will also offer special dining experiences, including a wine pairing event on Saturday, Oct. 23. In The Lounge, guests can enjoy harvest-themed food and drinks.
At the spa, guests can choose from treatments inspired by the Smoky Mountains harvest, such as the honey chai massage or luminous pumpkin facial.
For more information about the festival or for entertainment schedules, please visit Dollywood.com.