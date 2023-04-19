PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood will kick off spring with the Flower and Food Festival, which provides guests with beautiful scenery, flower sculptures, new food and great entertainment.

The festival, which Covenant Health presents, will start on April 21 and run until June 11. The festival celebrates its fourth season this year and will include many Mosaicultures.

