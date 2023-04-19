PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood will kick off spring with the Flower and Food Festival, which provides guests with beautiful scenery, flower sculptures, new food and great entertainment.
The festival, which Covenant Health presents, will start on April 21 and run until June 11. The festival celebrates its fourth season this year and will include many Mosaicultures.
Signature Mosaicultures on display will include the topsy-turvy butterfly umbrella, woodland animal friends, the touching depiction of Dolly’s mother crafting the Coat of Many Colors, and fan favorites such as a mallard duck, a peacock and a beekeeper tending to a hive.
Also, the park will add a new exhibit, Hug-a-Bee Honey, owned by a Sevierville native, which will display hives, showcase beekeeping techniques and educate guests about the honey bee’s role in the ecosystem.
Dolly Parton said it is beautiful to see the flowers showcased around the park.
“This time of year always puts a little ‘spring’ in my step,” Parton said. “Seriously though, there really is nothing like springtime in the Smokies. It is truly amazing to see all of God’s creation blooming to life all around us in these mountains. Our people put a lot of hard work into making sure all of the flowers inside Dollywood stay as beautiful as the ones He has put everywhere for us to enjoy. I hope everyone will come experience this special time in the Smoky Mountains.”
Guests can also enjoy seasonal food items inspired by fresh spring flowers and the Smoky Mountains themselves.
The 2023 festival menu features a Cuban sandwich with mojo sauce, street tacos, a pretzel crab melt, garlic butter shrimp mac and cheese, bulgogi nachos, street corn salad and quinoa salad. They will also offer berries and honey funnel cakes and hand-decorated flower-themed cookies and cupcakes, among many other tasty spring dishes.
As for entertainment, performers from Australia’s SWAY will combine theatrical elements and acrobatics for the artful show called “Bloom!” The show “A Brighter Day” will also return four five daily performances.
As for musical entertainment, the Hall Sisters and local favorite Kelle Jolly will perform in Craftsman’s Valley. Showstreet will also feature the Umbrella Sky.
At Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, guests will find festive décor and daily mocktails and cocktails inspired by the season of spring.
Also, during this festival in May, Dollywood will open Big Bear Mountain, the largest coaster in the park’s history.