PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood is gearing up for the upcoming season, which begins March 12, by casting entertainers ready to take their place in the spotlight.
Auditions will be held at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge on Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. Auditions are by appointment only. To schedule an audition, interested performers must call 865-429-9752 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Jan. 5-7.
Appointments will be accepted until all slots are full. Walk-ins will not be accepted, and only auditionees are allowed to enter. Callbacks will occur on the same day as the audition. An additional round of auditions will be held Feb. 19 at the Marriott in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Members of Dollywood’s entertainment team are looking to cast singers, dancers who sing, improvisational actors, costumed characters and musicians who sing. Performers must be at least 18 years old. Available roles for the 2022 season include full-time positions, as well as seasonal — summer and Christmas — opportunities.
Singers, improvisational actors and costumed characters should prepare a verse and chorus of two songs in their preferred style and bring clearly marked sheet music in the correct key. For improvisational actors and costumed characters, one selection should be comedic in nature. A piano accompanist will be provided, or auditionees may accompany themselves on guitar or any other handheld instrument. All auditionees should bring a resume and headshot. Some auditionees may be called back for an additional movement or vocal audition.
Additional details and audition requirements can be found at Dollywood.com/jobs/auditions. Any additional questions may be directed to auditions@dollywood.com. Learn more about Dollywood at Dollywood.com.