PIGEON FORGE — During the annual season passholder day at Dollywood Friday, Dolly Parton announced the completion date for the park’s newest coaster and the HeartSong Lodge and Resort, as well as a new experience for 2024 that will celebrate her life and career.
Today is the park’s official opening day as Dollywood begins its 38th season.
“I think everyone knows that I try to dream big dreams no matter what I’m doing,” Parton said, “and with everything happening at my Dollywood this year, this may be some of my biggest dreaming yet!”
Parton announced that the park’s newest coaster, Big Bear Mountain, will open in May. The ride is the largest single attraction investment, which was $25 million. It is also the first ride at Dollywood to feature onboard audio.
Big Bear Mountain will be the park’s longest coaster measuring 3,990 feet. It will have three launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns and tunnels and a pass through a waterfall. It can also reach a maximum speed of 48 mph.
Parton also announced that the new HeartSong Lodge and Resort will start accepting reservations in June, with an opening planned for November.
The 302-room resort will provide an oasis with spacious accommodations and well-planned amenities for guests to retreat to after visiting the park. The resort also features the HeartSong Meeting and Event Center, a 26,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor meeting space.
The park is also expanding its 2023 calendar to offer 21 more operational days compared to 2022.
Parton also unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art attraction coming in 2024, the Dolly Parton Experience, which will showcase her legendary life and career. The experience will include the former Chasing Rainbows Museum.
“That’s really going to be something, and I’m real proud of it,” Parton said. “We’re working real hard trying to get that together for you because everybody missed the museum, but we had to take it down so we can do something different and something better.”
The new immersive experience will show how Dolly grew from a child full of dreams into an icon. It will also include experiences throughout the park, including an exhibit dedicated to showcasing Dolly’s world-renowned wardrobe.
“They’re also starting the year with the I Will Always Love You Celebration, which is something that is very humbling to me,” Parton said. “The song has been a very special part of my life and career, but I never thought about them celebrating it at Dollywood. I told them they didn’t need to do it, but when they explained it would be a celebration of songwriting and the talents of songwriters, I knew it would be something truly special.”
The “I Will Always Love You” Celebration will also feature a lineup of celebrity performances every Saturday starting today until April 8. Performers include Natalie Grant, Jo Dee Messina and Lauren Alaina.
Guests who visited the park for passholder day say they are excited for what the new festival will bring.
Jessie and JD Bennett of Bristol said they have been passholders for three years because they love Dolly and the park’s coasters.
Dollywood Parks and Resort President Eugene Naughton said Dollywood has elevated its experiences for the 2023 season.
“Just last season, we were named the No.1 theme park in the United States by Tripadvisor based on actual guest reviews of their time at our properties. ... We offer a truly different experience at Dollywood, and with the beauty of the surrounding Smoky Mountains attracting even more guests, we’re poised for record growth over the next several years. Big Bear Mountain, as well as HeartSong Lodge & Resort, allow us to take care of our guests in a way that only we can.”
